RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — No one was at home on the dusty brown campus of the reintegration center for the recovery of Islamist extremists. The pool was quiet. The lights were on at the art therapy gallery, but there were no visitors. There was nothing wrong in the psychological and social services department.

The beneficiaries of the Saudi government program, which helps prisoners rejoin society, were on leave for family visits for Eid al-Adha, the season of the Feast of the Sacrifice, leaving the place eerily empty, like an American college campus on Christmas break. .

Only a painting in the gallery offered a glimpse of the religious tolerance that characterizes the program: it was of a woman smoking a flower, her hair uncovered and wavy, against the night sky.