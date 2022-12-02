As the Princess of Wales takes to the streets in a striking two-piece, she plumps for plum

<!–

Another day, another fabulous Alexander McQueen suit for the Princess of Wales.

She had stepped off the plane in Boston in a McQueen trouser suit and – for the second day of the pair’s whirlwind US tour – opted for an impeccable plum design, with a blush pink blouse with bows from the same designer.

Kate’s outfits always look unwaveringly good, thanks in large part to her unparalleled talent for tonal dressing.

It was no surprise to see the 40-year-old pair her suit perfectly with matching £560 Gianvito Rossi suede shoes and a color-matched bag.

The Princess of Wales wore a plum Alexander McQueen suit with a pink bow blouse, suede Gianvito Rossi shoes and a matching Chanel bag

Kate loves a top handle bag, but it’s rare she wears Chanel, so this quilted calfskin leather design from the Fall/Winter 2016 collection was a welcome surprise.

The bag isn’t the only Chanel item in her tour wardrobe. Kate previously held court at a Boston Celtics basketball game in a blue vintage tweed jacket from the French fashion house. You can’t go wrong with vintage Chanel.

It was a slightly more relaxed look for the royals who stripped down the blue boucle design, which dates back to 1995, with simple black jeans and understated heels.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ US tour concludes with the Earthshot Awards ceremony

The mother-of-three knows full well that she is under close scrutiny on this their first tour in eight years and the first since Harry and Meghan moved to California. She makes wise clothing choices; fashionable without being gaudy and gaudy.

But the journey culminates tomorrow night at the Earthshot awards show, where we expect her to bring out the big guns in a jaw-dropping number.

One that somehow doesn’t distract anyone from the main event, a trick that very few people but Kate can pull off. We wait with bated breath.