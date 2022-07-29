As the Neighbours finale scores huge ratings Channel 10 won’t rule out a reboot ‘down the track’

Nearly a million fans tuned in to Channel 10 on Thursday night to say goodbye to Neighbors and the beloved people of Ramsay Street.

And now there is already talk of a reboot of the long-running series.

TV tonight reports that Channel 10 boss Beverley McGarvey says it’s possible the show could return.

Nearly a million fans tuned in to Channel 10 on Thursday night to say goodbye to Neighbors and the beloved people of Ramsay Street and now it’s about to reboot. Photo: Kylie Minogue in the final of the neighbors

The report suggests that character spin-offs, one-off specials, and reunion episodes could be a way to reinvigorate the characters.

There was an outpouring of grief from fans and supporters in March when it was announced that Neighbors would be ending its epic 37th anniversary.

The show was canceled after British broadcaster Channel 5 confirmed its decision not to renew their contract to broadcast the Australian soap with producers Fremantle Australia.

McGarvey, 10 executive vice president and chief content officer, recently said: The Herald Sun that she couldn’t rule out the possibility that Fremantle would find a way to “somehow bring it back.”

The 2021 cast of Neighbors

Two generations of cast members from the 37-year history of Neighbors – the ’80s (top) and the ’90s (bottom). TV Tonight suggests character spin-offs, one-off specials, and reunion episodes could be a way to revive the characters

Jason Herbison, executive producer of Neighbors agreed that a reboot was possible.

“Neighbours remains a beloved brand and the response from viewers has only confirmed it,” he told TV Tonight.

“We are open to all possibilities for the future, so we consider the show equipped. But for the foreseeable future… the cast will be free to move on to other projects.”

Meanwhile, the finale of Neighbors’ all-star series saw the long-running Australian soap win the ratings for the first time in more than a decade.

The episode, which aired simultaneously on Channel 10 and 10 Peach, attracted 873,000 subway viewers on both stations, thanks in large part to the cast of returning favorites such as Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan.

In the finale of the all-star Neighbours series, the long-running Australian soap won ratings for the first time in more than a decade. Photo: Guy Pearce and Annie Jones

No other entertainment program came close to Neighbours, as it capped off its historic three-decade run with a 90-minute special.

It was the most watched program of the evening, convincingly winning all major demographics between the ages of 16 and 54.

According to Mediaweek, the final also attracted the best audience in Buren since July 2009.