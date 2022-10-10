As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health

WASHINGTON (AP) — After finishing a tour in Afghanistan in 2013, Dionne Williamson felt emotionally numb. More warning signs appeared over several years of subsequent overseas broadcasts.

“It’s like I’ve lost myself somewhere,” said Williamson, a Navy lieutenant commander who experienced disorientation, depression, amnesia, and chronic exhaustion. “I went to my captain and said, ‘Sir, I need help. Something is wrong.'”

As the Pentagon tries to confront… rising suicide rates in the military ranksWilliamson’s experiences shed light on the reality for service workers seeking help in mental health. For most, it can be intimidating to simply acknowledge their difficulties. And what comes next can be frustrating and discouraging.

Williamson, 46, eventually found stability through a month-long hospitalization and a therapeutic program that includes horseback riding. But she had to fight for years to get the help she needed. “It’s a miracle how I survived,” she said.

In March, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the creation of an independent committee to review the military’s mental health and suicide prevention programs.

According to data from the Department of Defense, suicides among active-duty military personnel increased by more than 40% between 2015 and 2020. In 2020 alone, the number increased by 15%. In old suicide hotspots like Alaska — service members and their families face extreme isolation and a harsh climate — the numbers have doubled.

a 2021 study by the Cost of War Project concluded that since 9/11, four times as many soldiers and veterans have died by suicide as have died in combat. The study describes stressors specific to military life: “high exposure to trauma – mental, physical, moral and sexual – stress and burnout, the influence of the military’s hegemonic male culture, constant access to weapons and the difficulty of reintegration into civilian life.”

The Pentagon has not responded to repeated requests for comment. But Austin has publicly acknowledged that the Pentagon’s current mental health offerings — including a Defense Suicide Prevention Office created in 2011 — have proved inadequate.

“It is imperative that we care for all our teammates and continue to reinforce that mental health and suicide prevention remain a top priority,” Austin wrote in March. “Obviously we have more work to do.”

Last year, the military issued new guidelines to its commanders on how to deal with mental health issues in the ranks, complete with briefing slides and a script. But huge long-term challenges remain. Many soldiers fear the stigma of admitting to mental health problems within the internal military culture of self-sufficiency. And those seeking help often find that stigma is not only real, but exacerbated by bureaucratic obstacles.

Like the matter of food insecurity in military familiesa network of charities adjacent to the military has sought to fill the gaps with a variety of programs and outreach efforts.

Some are purely recreational, such as an annual Alaska fishing tournament designed to provide fresh air and socialization for service workers. Others are more focused on self-care, such as an Armed Services YMCA program that offers free childcare so military parents can attend therapy sessions.

The situation in Alaska is particularly dire. In January, after a series of suicides, Command Sgt. maj. Phil Blaisdell addressed his soldiers in a emotional Instagram post. “When did suicide become the answer?” he asked. “Send me a DM if you need anything. Please …”

US Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said that while posting to Alaska may be a dream for some service workers, for others it is a lonely nightmare that must be addressed.

“You have to pay attention to this when you see the stats jumping as they are,” Murkowski said. “Right now you have everyone. You have the Joint Chiefs looking at Alaska and saying, ‘Holy smokes, what’s going on there?’”

The stress of a deployment in Alaska is compounded by a shortage of therapists on site. During a visit to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska earlier this year, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth heard from health workers at the base that they are understaffed, burned out and unable to see patients in time. When a soldier seeks help, they often have to wait weeks for an appointment.

“We have people who need our services and we can’t reach them,” a former counselor told Wormuth at a meeting. “We need personnel and until we have them, we will continue to let soldiers die.”

The annual Combat Fishing Tournament in Seward, Alaska, was founded to “take the kids out of the barracks, get them off base for a day, and get them out of their heads,” said co-founder Keith Manternach.

The tournament, which started in 2007 and now involves more than 300 military personnel, includes a day of deep-sea fishing, followed by a festive banquet with prizes for the biggest catch, smallest catch and person who gets sickest.

“I think there’s a huge element of mental health to it,” Manternach said.

It’s not just in Alaska.

Sergeant Antonio Rivera, an 18-year veteran who has completed three tours in Iraq and a year in Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, freely admits that he has severe PTSD.

“I know I need help. There are signs and I’ve waited long enough,” said Rivera, 48, who is assigned to Fort Hood in Texas. “I don’t want my kids to suffer because I don’t get help.”

He does yoga, but says he needs more. He is reluctant to seek help in the military.

“Personally, I’d feel more comfortable talking to someone outside,” he said. “It would allow me to open up a lot more without worrying about how it will affect my career.”

Others who open their mouths say it is difficult to get help.

Despite the presence on the base of “tonful of briefings and brochures about suicide and PTSD,” Williamson said she fought for years to get time off and therapy.

She ended up going to a month-long hospital in Arizona. When she returned, a therapist recommended equine therapy, which turned out to be a breakthrough.

Now Williamson is a regular at the Cloverleaf Equine Center in Clifton, Virginia, where horseback riding sessions can be combined with a variety of therapeutic exercises and exercises. Working with horses has long been used as a form of therapy for people with physical or mental disabilities and children diagnosed with autism. But in recent years it has been embraced for helping service workers with anxiety and PTSD.

“To be able to work with horses, you have to be able to regulate your emotions. They communicate through body language and energy,” said Shelby Morrison, Cloverleaf communications director. “They respond to energies around them. They respond to negativity, positivity, fear, excitement.”

Military clients, Morrison said, come with “a lot of anxiety, depression, PTSD. … We use the horse to get them out of their triggers.”

For Williamson, the regular riding sessions have helped stabilize her. She still struggles, and she said her long campaign for treatment has damaged her relationship with several senior officers. She is currently on limited service and not sure if she will retire as she celebrates her 20th anniversary in March.

Nevertheless, she says, for the first time in recent memory, equine therapy has helped her to be optimistic.

“Even if I can’t get out of bed, I make sure I get here,” she said. “If I hadn’t come here, I wouldn’t even know where I would be.”

Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor contributed to this report.

The National Suicide and Crisis Helpline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

