As Serena Williams keeps winning at US Open, average prices rise by 221 PER CENT to about $600

Serena Williams isn’t done yet, and as the stakes get higher in the US Open, so are the prizes to watch her play.

Williams advanced to the third round on Wednesday by beating #2 Anett Kontaveit 7-6, 2-6, 6-2, and the ticket market explodes as she continues her farewell tour.

According to data from TickPick, the “entry price” for Williams’ third-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic Friday is $565, ​​while the average ticket now costs $605.

Serena Williams kept her nerves in the last set on Wednesday to beat Estonian Anett Kontaveit

That second figure is a whopping 221% more expensive than what the average third-round ticket went for—$188—before it advanced.

The Open is expected to be Williams’ last tournament in her career, and it wasn’t even clear if she would make her way to the hard court after being out of the sport for a year.

But in July it was confirmed that the six-time tournament champion would be taking her last chance to win in New York, and ticket prices have skyrocketed ever since.

Before it was announced that Williams would play in the tournament, tickets were available for just $52 into the third round.

Williams received a heartwarming mosaic after her first game

That’s 90% cheaper than the current $565 “entry-level” price to watch her play the next game.

The cheapest lower tier ticket to see Williams play Friday is 4,361.

And on a lower tier purchase, the most expensive to date, two tickets went away for $3,224 ($6,448 total).

Williams was serenaded with support during her first two games, enjoyed the atmosphere of the home crowd and drew A-listers to Vlissingen to watch her play.

Williams enjoyed an extremely friendly crowd at her last US Open tournament ever

Tiger Woods, Zendaya and Anna Wintour were among those who saw her play Wednesday, and she received a heartwarming message at the end of her first game earlier this week.

Fans created a mosaic to say “We ♥ Serena,” and Williams returned the sentiment after another win on Wednesday night.

“There’s no rush here,” she said of her upcoming retirement.

“I just love this audience. It’s really fantastic. There’s still a little bit left in me, so we’ll see.’