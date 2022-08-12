As Searches Show Trump Had Secret Files, GOP Splits on Attacking the FBI

In contrast, said Mr. Turner sharply on Friday: “We support our men and women in uniform. And we ask anyone who has made such outrageous statements to question them and not us.”

After a federal judge unsealed the injunction authorizing the search of Mar-a-Lago and an inventory of items removed from the property by federal agents, Republicans followed several strategies to respond. The documents revealed that the FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents, including four sets of top-secret documents, as part of an investigation into possible violations of the Espionage Act and two other laws.

While Republicans said they all supported Trump, some embraced a watered-down response.

“I’m not for anything that criticizes law enforcement,” said Oklahoma Republican Representative Tom Cole. “On the other hand, this is a very unusual situation, and the DOJ and FBI should come here to answer questions. It just seems excessive and exaggerated to me.”

Cole said he was “willing to listen” to what the Justice Department had to say.

Not so for Mrs Greene.

On the steps of the Capitol, Ms. Greene told a swarm of reporters that she planned to march into the building to file articles of impeachment against Mr. Garland, whom she accused of “political persecution” of Mr. Trump.

“The whole purpose of this is to prevent President Trump from ever holding office,” she said.