As pound dips, experts ask how will Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng pay the bill for his tax cut bonanza?

The pound crashed to its lowest level in 37 years yesterday amid investor concerns about how Kwasi Kwarteng will fund its tax cut bonanza.

On a bleak day for the markets, sterling fell below $1.09 for the first time since 1985.

The cost of government borrowing also rose as analysts warned that Britain’s public debt would become unsustainable if Mr Kwarteng failed to meet his growth targets.

Ruth Gregory, a senior economist in the UK at the consultancy Capital Economics, said the Chancellor’s mini-budget “feels very risky.” But other experts praised the “seismic” shift in thinking about the treasury as Mr. Kwarteng pledged to focus on increasing wealth.

The Liz Truss government hopes to fuel the economy by cutting taxes on businesses and households so that it can achieve long-term growth of 2.5 percent per year. But Miss Gregory said it “wouldn’t be hard to imagine” [growth] much weaker.”

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng made his mini-budget statement to MPs yesterday as the pound crashed to its lowest level in 37 years

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank, said: “Mr. Kwarteng has shown that he is willing to gamble on fiscal sustainability to push through these massive tax cuts.”

The chancellor was “not only betting on a new strategy, he is betting on the house,” he added.

The IFS also criticized Mr Kwarteng for failing to instruct the government watchdog to make an independent costing of the measures. Mr Johnson said: “He has avoided scrutiny by presenting a budget, except in name, without accompanying projections from the Office for Budget Responsibility.”

The government’s Debt Management Office said it should raise a further £72.4 billion for this financial year alone following the measures announced in the mini-budget. This would bring the total amount it plans to borrow from investors in 2022/23 to £234.1 billion.

But the lack of information about how much the tax cuts will cost in the coming years and how much more the government should borrow has caused turmoil in debt markets.

Paul Johnson (pictured), director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank, said: ‘Mr. Kwarteng has shown that he is willing to gamble on fiscal sustainability to push through these massive tax cuts’

The yield on UK government bonds, known as ten-year gilts – basically how much interest investors charge to lend to the government over ten years – rose to 3.83 percent, a level not seen since 2010.

Jim Leaviss, a gilt expert at M&G Investments, said: ‘It’s fair to say that the gold market hated the current mini-Budget. People are pulling out their long-term history books and gold-plated charts to find examples of worse one-day price moves.” Mr Kwarteng said his austerity measures, covering everything from income tax to corporate tax, would boost growth in the UK, ultimately leading to more money in the treasury’s coffers as business prospered.

But the IFS calculated that borrowing would increase by more than £380 billion over the next five years.

According to predictions from the Resolution Foundation, founded by former Labor adviser Torsten Bell, the credit increase would reach £411 billion. This includes £265 billion to cover energy support packages and revenues lost to the deteriorating economic environment, and £146 billion in tax cuts.

Ms Gregory said: ‘If the chancellor’s gamble pays off and the government achieves its target of 2.5 percent growth, a bigger economy will bring more tax revenues and an improved fiscal position.’

But while Mr. Kwarteng hopes to boost the economy, his plan will also boost inflation in the near term. If households discover that they have more money in their pockets, they will spend more, pushing up prices. Inflation is already hovering around a 40-year high of 9.9 percent, and the Bank of England has tried to bring it down by raising interest rates at an unprecedented rate.

Some experts praised Mr. Kwarteng’s ‘radical’ approach. Mark Littlewood, director-general of the free-market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, said: ‘The government has announced a radical set of policies to boost Britain’s prosperity. It’s refreshing to hear a chancellor talk passionately about the importance of economic growth… instead of slashing a string of pledges of government spending and higher taxes.”

Tom Clougherty, head of tax at the Center for Policy Studies, co-founded by Margaret Thatcher, added: ‘In his general tone and in his specific announcements, this was the best tax statement in years.

“No one can doubt the new government’s commitment or ambition to make Britain more prosperous and dynamic.”