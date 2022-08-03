As Pelosi touts ‘unwavering’ U.S. commitment to Taiwan, China denounces her visit.

TAIPEI, Taiwan — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, brushing aside personal warnings from the Biden administration about the risk that her high-profile diplomatic visit would spark another crisis in Asia and receiving an immediate sharp response from the Chinese government.

A US military plane carrying Ms. Pelosi landed in Taipei late Tuesday after weeks of speculation about her travel plans. Her decision to proceed with the trip — shrouded in official secrecy until the last minute — makes her the most senior congressional official to come to the disputed island in 25 years, and creates a tense stalemate with China that US officials said would. can lead to more aggressive military stances.

In a statement released after her arrival, Ms Pelosi said the visit was a sign of the United States’ “unwavering commitment” to support the island’s democracy.