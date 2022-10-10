As oceans rise, are some nations doomed to vanish?

In October 2008, a man looks out over the sea in Male, the capital of the Maldives, one of the island states that the UN has said could become uninhabitable by 2100.



If rising seas flood the Maldives and Tuvalu, will those countries be wiped off the map? And what happens to their citizens?

The prospect is no longer science fiction as global warming accelerates, poses an unprecedented challenge to the international community and threatens entire peoples with the loss of their land and identity.

“This is the greatest tragedy that can affect a people, a country or a nation,” Mohamed Nasheed, former president of the Maldives, told AFP.

According to UN climate experts, sea levels have already risen 15 to 25 cm (six to 10 inches) since 1900 and the rate of rise is accelerating, especially in some tropical regions.

If warming trends continue, oceans could rise by nearly an additional meter (39 inches) around the islands in the Pacific and Indian Oceans by the end of the century.

This is still below the highest point of the smallest, flattest island states, but rising seas will be accompanied by an increase in storms and tidal waves: Salt pollution of water and land will make many atolls uninhabitable long before they are covered by the sea.

According to a study cited by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, five countries (the Maldives, Tuvalu, Marshall Islands, Nauru and Kiribati) could become uninhabitable by 2100, creating 600,000 stateless climate refugees.

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed, pictured in October 2019, says loss of land and identity is ‘the greatest tragedy a people, a country, a nation can face’



‘Legal fiction’

It is an unprecedented situation. States, of course, have been wiped off the map by wars. But “we haven’t had a situation where existing states have lost entire territory as a result of a physical event or events, such as sea level rise or severe weather,” noted Sumudu Atapattu of the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

But the 1933 Montevideo Convention on the Rights and Duties of States, a reference on this subject, is clear: a state consists of a defined territory, a permanent population, a government, and the ability to interact with other states. So if the territory is swallowed up, or no one can live on what’s left of it, at least one of the criteria falls.

“The other thing I’m arguing is that the state is a fiction, legal fiction that we made for purposes of international law. So we should be able to come up with another fiction that includes these deterritorialized states,” Atapattu added. ready.

That’s the idea behind the “Rising Nations” initiative launched by several Pacific governments in September: “Convincing members of the UN to recognize our nation even when we’re under water, because that’s our identity,” the prime minister said. from Tuvalu, Kausea Natano explained to AFP.

Tepuka Islet is part of the island country of Tuvalu, some of which fears could be overcome by rising sea levels and wiped off the map.



Some people are already thinking about how this Nation-States 2.0 might work.

“You could have land somewhere, people somewhere else, and government third,” Kamal Amakrane, director of the Global Center for Climate Mobility at Columbia University, told AFP.

This would require first a “political declaration” from the UN, then a “treaty” between the threatened state and a “host state” ready to house the government-in-exile in a sort of permanent embassy. The population, which could be in that state or even another, would then have dual nationality.

Amakrane, a former UN official, also draws attention to an ambiguity in the Montevideo Convention: “When you talk about territory, is it dry or wet territory?”

People ‘are so ingenious’

With 33 islands spread over 3.5 million square kilometers (1.3 million square miles) in the Pacific Ocean, Kiribati, small in land area, has one of the largest Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) in the world.

Tuvalu’s Prime Minister Kausea Natano, who addressed the UN General Assembly in September 2022, hopes his country will continue to be recognized ‘even if we are under water’



If this maritime sovereignty were preserved, a state would not disappear, some experts say.

While some islets are already being inundated as the coasts recede, freezing the EEZs would preserve access to vital resources.

In an August 2021 statement, members of the Pacific Islands Forum, which include Australia and New Zealand, stated that their maritime zones “continue to apply, without reduction, notwithstanding physical changes associated with climate change-related sea level rise.”

Percentage of people living in areas that could be under water due to rising sea levels after 2100.



But even with sea levels rising, some just wouldn’t think of leaving their endangered lands.

“People are so ingenious that they will find floating ways to live in exactly this location,” said Nasheed, the former leader of the Maldives, who suggests that people can take refuge in floating cities.

It is unclear how these states would obtain funds for such projects. The issue of financing the “loss and damage” caused by the effects of global warming will be a burning issue at COP27 in Egypt in November.

Residents of the Kiritimati coral atoll, part of the Republic of Kiribati, build a seawall with blocks of reef to protect against rising sea levels, in an undated photo provided by the Secretariat of the Pacific Community.



Even as experts like Amakrane defend “the right to stay” for people who don’t want to leave their heritage, he adds, “You should always have a plan B.”

In this vein, he has called for a “political” process to be initiated “as soon as possible” to preserve the future of uninhabitable states, “because it gives people hope”.

Otherwise, he warns, the current state of uncertainty is “causing bitterness and disorder, and with it you kill a nation, a people.”

What happens when a country drowns?

