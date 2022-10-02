As the nights drag on and costs continue to rise, coziness is back

From interest rates to the weekly shop, the cost of living is rising faster than it has in decades. But the question is: has the price of happiness also increased? And if so, what can we do about it?

Let’s make things right. Yes, money matters for happiness. If you have ever had to choose between putting food on the table and paying the electricity bill, this is not news to you. While money is no guarantee of happiness, being without money is a common cause of stress, worry and unhappiness.

I work at the Happiness Research Institute in Copenhagen. No, we don’t eat ice cream all day and stare at puppies. We look at data, research and evidence to understand why some people are happier than others and what we can do to improve quality of life. One of our areas of focus is how to decouple wealth from well-being. How can we get value for money when it comes to happiness?

That’s what hygge is all about. Hygge, a Danish tradition that has recently become a global phenomenon, is after all about living the good life on a tight budget. It is the enjoyment of simple pleasures. It is the art of creating a lovely, warm and comforting atmosphere. While inflation is on the rise, we’re all still in pursuit of the good life – and coziness can be an important ingredient in this endeavor, as it doesn’t require a big wallet. Far from. Hygge is not extravagant and wasteful, it’s about getting the best out of what you have.

Here are eight ideas on how you can implement coziness to make your home a happier one this winter:

ALLOW TIME TO ENJOY SPECIAL FAMILY DINNERS

A recent survey by the Social Issues Research Center found that 47 per cent of Britons said they would like to have more family dinners, either at home or at a family member’s home, and 49 per cent of people in the UK consider family dinners to be the most important way to spend quality time together on.

Homemade dinner is cheaper, healthier and more enjoyable. In the last decade I have been interested in the question: how can we eat better? Not only from a nutritional perspective, but also from a happiness perspective.

There is a lot of evidence to support the wellbeing value of family meals, with studies showing that dining with those closest to you is associated with higher than average grades for teenagers; a stronger sense of belonging; better communication skills; less overweight and fewer depressive symptoms. In other words, the dinner table is the one place where you can have a positive influence on the physical and mental well-being of friends and family.

FOLLOW THE SUN AS YOUR CAT DOES

Famously, there are three things that matter in real estate: location, location, location. When it comes to the cozy home, however, it’s: lighting, lighting, lighting.

According to the World Health Organization, people who report insufficient natural light in their homes are at greater risk of depression.

Integrating natural light into homes or arranging our homes to make the most of light will boost your mood and reduce the need for artificial lighting – good for the wallet and the planet. Plan your day using the path of the sun. My desk is by the window where the rays of the rising sun enter the room, whereas we eat dinner in a room where the setting sun enters the house. Basically, follow your cat. If there is a streak of light, this is where you are sitting. Spinning optional.

LIGHT REALLY HAS A SPECIAL MAGIC

Small changes in your home can have a big impact on your mood. Change the lamps around, change the decor or just light a candle.

“After I read The Little Book Of Hygge, I went out and bought two candelabras and we started lighting them at dinner,” one of my readers told me. He and his wife have three sons: one aged 15 (then) and 18-year-old twins. When he first started lighting candles at dinner, his boys teased him.

‘What’s with the romance, Dad? Do you want to have dinner alone with mother?’ But soon he noticed small changes around the dinner table. Time seemed to slow down. The teenagers became more talkative. The change in atmosphere put the boys in a storytelling mood.

‘They don’t just shovel in their food anymore, they sip their drinks, they tell us about their day.’ Their family dinners now last 15 to 20 minutes longer. By making this simple change, dinner is no longer just about food—it’s about fun. And now it’s the boys who light the candles for dinner.

CREATE A SEASONAL SELL-IN-DATE SHELF

Enjoyment is not about having it all; it’s about enjoying what you have. It taps into the old virtues of being thrifty. It follows the traditions of previous generations who did not throw things away because they were broken but learned to repair them, to mend clothes instead of buying new ones, to use the food they had instead of letting it go wasted.

There is no fun in wasting food. A recent report found that UK households waste 4.5 million tonnes of food a year – worth £14 billion: that’s £700 for the average family every year. Creating a ‘retirement shelf’ in your fridge should help combat this waste. This is where you store the foods that need to be eaten most quickly, so you can easily identify and use those items instead of losing them to the back of the fridge and then throwing them out.

GET THE STORAGE READY FOR WINTER

A well-stocked pantry is comforting. If there is something to eat at home in the refrigerator or kitchen cupboard, you can buckle under events beyond your control, be it a storm or a pandemic.

Filling up and creating a small pantry also means respecting the seasonal ebb and flow in nature. Eating seasonally means eating or preserving foods that are grown and harvested locally. Hygge is also about enjoying the process of stocking the pantry, appreciating the preparation and looking forward to the delicious results you’ll enjoy tucked away at home on a quiet, wintry evening. So get stewing, pickling and bottling.

GO ALL OUT AT PIZZA NIGHT

Use what you have – and make the most of it. Get familiar with all the recipes. Do you have some tomatoes, two lumps of cheese, an onion, half a courgette, an almost empty jar of olives and some leftover meat? Good news – it’s pizza night! Think soups, risottos, ragouts and stews to soak up your leftovers for new meals.

Berries and other fruit that disappear can be turned into jam or put into cakes. Apples, rhubarb or oranges? Melt some sugar in an ovenproof pan, add butter and then the fruit. Let it simmer for a few minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let it cool for a few minutes. Then cover the fruit with some puff pastry and place it down the sides (be careful as the sugar may still be hot).

Prick the dough with a fork and bake in a preheated oven at 200°C (400f) for 25 minutes. Leave to cool for ten minutes, then place a plate on top of the pan and invert it. Your tarte tatin (if you use apples) is ready for an afternoon of pure enjoyment.

FREEZE LISTS ON YOUR PHONE

When you put something in the freezer, you think, ‘I can see it’s bolognese, and I’ll know it’s bolognese in three months.’ The thing is, in three months you’ll have added three other containers of brownish residue, so now it’s hard to tell what this frozen blob of brown is, and you might end up eating spaghetti with duck sauce. So make sure to label your leftovers clearly.

In addition to this, I find it helpful to have an up-to-date list on my phone of what’s in the freezer. It’s good to know on an evening when you come home from work later than expected that you have something in the freezer that can be put in a pot, put on the stove and — voila! – dinner is ready. Lamb stew, minestrone soup and duck ragout are just some of my go-tos.

Having something to eat at home in the fridge or kitchen cupboard can help you buckle under events beyond your control, be it a storm or a pandemic (File photo)

FALL OUT OF LOVE WITH YOUR CAR

Transport is more pleasant on foot or on two wheels. OK, ditching the car might not be possible depending on where you live, but with fuel prices so high, it just doesn’t make sense that more than 60 percent of short 1-2 mile trips are made by car or bus in United Kingdom. Use your bike for these trips if you can. Yes, I use my superpowers as a naive Danish guy who thinks that most trips can be done by bike and that you can carry groceries in a basket or backpack, but why not?

After all, the UK Household Panel Survey found that people who switched from driving to walking or cycling improved their psychological well-being – even if the journey took longer.

Hopefully these steps ignite an understanding that the good life is built on connection and purpose, and the simple pleasures of everyday life. That our wealth is not measured by the size of our bank accounts, but by the strength of our bonds, the health of our loved ones – and the sound of the ragout simmering on the stove.

My Hygge Home: How To Make Home Your Happy Place by Meik Wiking (£16.99, Penguin Life) is out now.