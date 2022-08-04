As Monkeypox Spreads, U.S. Declares a Health Emergency

President Biden’s health secretary Thursday declared the growing monkeypox outbreak a national health emergency, a rare indication that the virus now poses a significant risk to Americans and is initiating measures to contain the threat.

The statement comes more than a week after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency during the outbreak, and it is empowers federal agencies to spend money on the development and evaluation of vaccines and drugs, to access emergency funding and to hire additional workers to help contain the outbreak that began in May.

“We are ready to take our response to the next level in tackling this virus, and we urge every American to take monkey pox seriously,” Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said at a news conference.