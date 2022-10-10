As Jets look to solidify roster, time will tell if players can sustain up-tempo style

BANFF, Alberta – The topic of identity building has been an interesting topic around these parts.

For much of the past three seasons, the Winnipeg Jets were a team that tried to play faster and harder to play against – though not necessarily in the rough or physical way that once defined them.

This isn’t a history lesson, nor is the column’s purpose to revisit the challenges the organization faced as they slid from a legitimate Stanley Cup threat to one that had seemingly lost its way.

For a franchise that feels a lot of urgency to turn things around after winning just two playoff rounds since advancing to the Western Conference finals in the spring of 2018, something had to be given.

Hiring veteran head coach Rick Bowness brought a shift in philosophy and a fresh voice to the helm.

When training camp began late last month, the spotlight was on how this group of players would respond to a hockey life that exudes energy and requires a commitment to a solid defensive structure.

Without full buy-in from the players on the roster, even a tried and true template is doomed to fail.

That hasn’t been a problem.

“The attitude, work habits, getting ready to come to the rink to work has been excellent since day 1,” Bowness told a trio of reporters during an interview on Sunday. “A lot of it has to do with missing the playoffs. It hurts and it’s a long, long summer. And you don’t want to do that again.”

When you experience the level of disappointment the Jets went through last season and when high expectations turned into a long low season of crushed dreams, the perspective you gained from battle can be a valuable resource and open up a world of possibilities.

Rather than resist this new template, the Jets have embraced the aggressive systems being installed, recognizing that they could play right to their strengths.

“It’s a lot more on our toes,” said Jets defender Dylan DeMelo. “Last year I felt like we were a little bit backward in the neutral zone. Our prediction, maybe we had F1 but we didn’t have F2. It seems like guys are actually skating. That’s something we’ll have to keep working on.

“Short shifts, a team game. You are not extending your shift in search of a violation. You get out, get some fresh guys out and hold our legs, roll four lines. It will be a work in progress. We still have a lot of work to do.”

By convincing this group that using their collective speed can be a weapon when playing with and without the puck, there have been signs that those risky opportunities that the Jets have allowed with great frequency over the past two seasons can be reduced. – maybe even dramatically this year.

Part of that has to do with being more decisive and able to read better, but the Jets are also determined to be stricter about denying entry to zones and apply more back pressure – which should ultimately help force sales and the Jets. to get their transition game going the other way.

“If you want to be hard to play against in this league, you have to put pressure on the opponent,” Bowness said. “I tell them every line has to look the same if we don’t have the puck. Do we expect everyone to check back? Absolute. There is no free pass here. Absolutely not.

“Everyone has to put pressure on. Everyone has to get back in our zone. If we don’t have the puck, we should all look the same. Different skills as we (the puck) have, and they have a little more freedom and you should give you elite players. But if we don’t have it, there won’t be two sets of rules. It’s one rule. Everyone is on the same page and everyone is working to get it back.”

After Friday’s pre-season finale against the Calgary Flames, the Jets spent a few days in this idyllic tourist town, doing some fishing and golf as part of the team-building process.

They return to the ice at the Fenlands Arena on Monday morning to prepare for Friday’s season opener against the New York Rangers.

As for the opening day roster, the Jets have one decision to make – not counting a late trade – after forward Jansen Harkins was placed on waivers.

Either Harkins will report to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League or he will join another organization, such as his compatriot Johnny Kovacevic, a defender claimed by the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

That leaves the Jets with two goalkeepers, eight defenders and 13 forwards – with one move at the back.

Monday’s session should provide a few more clues as to how Bowness and his staff are leaning toward the opening day roster.

Provided that Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mason Appleton are back from minor injuries and full participants, the lines and D pairs used should shed some light on who nailed the left wing of the third line, what the composition of the fourth line looks like and which one of Dylan Samberg, Ville Heinola, Logan Stanley and Kyle Capobianco pairing with Nate Schmidt or Neal Pionk.

Since neither Stanley nor Capobianco were exempt on Sunday, the Jets are expected to reassign one of Samberg or Heinola to the minors — at least for now.

Whatever decision is made, it’s important to remember that the competition is on and things can change relatively quickly depending on the circumstances.

The guy playing in Game 1 isn’t necessarily in the lineup for Game 10, let alone Game 82.

Having quality options at your disposal is a good problem to have.

“You have to go through it and you have to get to 23. There’s no easy way at this time of year,” Bowness said. “No one has played out of this, but someone has to leave. It’s that simple.”

The topic of leadership was another thing that caused a lot of fuss on the way to training camp and while Bowness wasn’t ready to reveal the letter bearers for this season, he admitted that three alternate captains would be named when the announcement is made.

For those keeping it at home, Josh Morrissey, Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry wore the Ashes Friday night and look like the favorites to get the job done, although Bowness is happy with what he’s seen of the whole group so far.

Which brings us back to the issue of identity.

It will, of course, be a while before the Jets know what type they will be this season and whether they will manage to play faster on a regular basis, be harder to play and show that they are better at locking things up defensively without getting too much offensively. sacrifice.

Once they’ve fully figured out what to look like, the Jets will know if this aggressive and uptempo style is one they can master and eventually sustain.