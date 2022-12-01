As inflation cools, US consumers increase spending in October

Consumer spending in the United States rose solidly in October, while inflation eased, giving the economy a strong boost early in the fourth quarter as it faced increasing headwinds from the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy tightening .

The labor market, the other mainstay of the economy, remains resilient. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, almost reversing the increase from the previous week.

However, the outlook was clouded by news that manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in 2.5 years in November, with factories reporting slowing demand. Still, economists remain cautiously optimistic that an expected recession next year will be short and mild.

“The consumer is alive and well,” said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York. “Right now, even if consumers stop buying in November and December, real consumer spending is well above normal and it doesn’t look like a recession in any way.”

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.8 percent after an unrevised increase of 0.6 percent in September, the Commerce Department said. October earnings were in line with economists’ expectations.

Inflation-adjusted consumer spending rose 0.5 percent, the highest level since January. Estimates for economic growth for the fourth quarter are as high as 2.8 percent on an annual basis. The economy grew by 2.9 percent in the third quarter.

Expenditure on goods rose 1.4 percent, driven by purchases of motor vehicles, furniture and leisure items. Spending on services rose 0.5 percent, boosted by spending in restaurants and bars, as well as housing and utilities.

Strong wage increases, one-time tax refunds in California, where some households received as much as $1,050 in stimulus checks, and cost-of-living adjustments for food stamp recipients boosted spending. Personal income rose by 0.7 percent, the highest in a year.

The income available to households, taking inflation into account, rose by 0.4 percent. But consumers also exhaust their savings to finance their purchases. The savings rate fell from 2.4 percent in September to 2.3 percent, the lowest since July 2005.

Declining savings raise doubts about the sustainability of the current pace of spending.

“Every month that consumers forfeit their savings for the future to maintain a spending rate that exceeds their income, the more their ability to weather the coming storm is eroded,” said Tim Quinlan, a senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities of Charlotte. North Carolina.

However, other economists argued that the savings rate was just normalizing.

“Only part of the savings surplus built up in the first year of the pandemic has been spent,” said Scott Hoyt, senior economist at Moodys’ Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania. “Credit is also available to many, despite it becoming more expensive.”

Production hits the wall

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the U.S. central bank could scale back the pace of its rate hikes “as soon as possible in December.” The Fed is in the midst of the fastest rate hike cycle since the 1980s.

The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index rose 0.3 percent after rising by the same margin in September. In the 12 months through October, the PCE price index rose 6 percent. That was the smallest annualized profit since December 2021.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index rose 0.2 percent, following a gain of 0.5 percent in September. The so-called core PCE price index climbed 5 percent year-on-year in October, after rising 5.2 percent in September.

The Fed tracks PCE price indices for its 2 percent inflation target. Other measures of inflation showed signs of slowing down. The annual consumer price index rose by less than 8 percent in October for the first time in eight months.

The Fed has raised its policy rate from near zero to 3.75 to 4 percent.

Stocks on Wall Street turned in early gains after the Institute for Supply Management reported that the manufacturing PMI (purchasing managers’ index) fell to 49 last month, marking the first contraction and also the weakest since May 2020, when the economy was reeling from the first wave of COVID-19, and followed at 50.2 in October.

A reading below 50 indicates contraction in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.3 percent of the US economy. According to the ISM, the index should fall below 48.7 to signal a recession in the broader economy. Declining demand has been the dominant theme among manufacturers, with most blaming the “uncertain economic conditions” ahead.

Despite the uncertainty, the labor market remains tight. A third labor department report showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by 16,000 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000 for the week ending Nov. 26.

In the past week, claims had risen to 241,000. While part of the increase was likely due to a wave of layoffs in the technology sector, claims are also often volatile at the start of the holiday season as companies temporarily close or slow hiring.

The Fed’s Beige Book on Wednesday reported “scattered” layoffs in November across the technology, finance and real estate sectors, but noted that “some contacts expressed a reluctance to lay off employees in the face of hiring issues, even as their need increased in labour.”

Technology layoffs contributed to the job cuts announced in November by US-based companies, a report from global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas found on Thursday. Planned job cuts rose 127 percent to 76,835 last month.

“The data on jobless claims does not indicate a weakening of the labor market until the end of November,” said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic adviser at Brean Capital in New York.