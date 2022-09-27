As Ian barrels toward Florida, residents brace for hurricane hell

Volunteers and city workers were scrambling to fill and load sandbags for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, which US forecasters say is headed for a direct and potentially catastrophic hit in Tampa, Florida.



The anxious residents of Tampa, soon to face a monster storm, made final preparations Tuesday for the potentially catastrophic Hurricane Ian, which is expected to hit Florida’s west coast with a ferocity not seen here in decades.

Authorities have issued evacuation orders for more than two million Floridians, including those in the most vulnerable areas around Tampa Bay, where inlets, canals and waterways are prone to the massive flooding and life-threatening storm surges expected when Mother Nature unleashes her wrath on Florida. starts Tuesday evening.

City workers filled and handed out free sandbags at several locations, where long lines of cars could be seen as residents searched for ways to protect their properties.

Amanda Harrison, 66, told AFP she waited two hours at a distribution point to get “the maximum number of bags” to line her house for Ian’s wrath. “And I’m afraid they won’t do anything good.”

A 100-mile stretch from Ft Myers north to Tampa is most threatened as Ian ravaged Cuba Tuesday as a major Category 3 hurricane and began building in intensity over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico en route to the north .

Fearing it would strike as a very dangerous Category 4, Floridians stockpiled bottled water, food and other emergency supplies such as batteries and propane gas. At a hardware store in West Tampa, dozens of customers bought plywood to protect their homes.

Others loaded the family car to leave the hurricane zone.

Chelsea Thompson and her husband rushed to her parents’ home in St. Petersburg, southwest of Tampa, early Tuesday to help them board doors and windows with plywood.

Her parents’ house is in one of the mandatory evacuation zones and the family knew there was no time to lose.

Danny Aller and his wife Karen are slamming windows as they prepare for Hurricane Ian to hit Indian Shores, Florida, 25 miles west of Tampa.



“The closer it (Hurricane Ian) gets, obviously with the unknown, your fear gets a little bigger,” said 30-year-old Thompson.

“Blocking in the house also makes it more real,” she added. “So I’m pretty nervous, but hope for the best.”

While her parents were leaving town with their dog, heading for inland Orlando, Thompson and her husband decided to ride out the hurricane in their own, less vulnerable home.

“We hope it takes a little bit of a twist… so we don’t get as much of an impact” from Ian, she added.

As Tampa braced for a potential disaster, resident Ricardo Castro said it was critical to take the necessary steps ahead of the storm.

“A lot of people are concerned, but I’m from Puerto Rico and this is normal for us,” said the 48-year-old Tampa resident, referring to the US island territory that was ravaged by the massive Hurricane Fiona a week earlier.

While he and a neighbor waited for sandbags, Castro jumped out of his car to help with bagging and distributing.

“If you prepare,” he said, “everything will be fine.”

Danny Aller and his wife Karen left little to chance. Twenty-five miles west of Tampa in Indian Shores, the couple was sealing their modest home with plywood with a blunt, spray-painted message: “Get out Ian.”

Hurricane Ian leaves western Cuba battered and targets Florida

© 2022 AFP