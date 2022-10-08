As a huge explosion blows apart vital link between Russia and seized Crimea, Ukraine celebrates

It is a picture showing the stunning devastation caused to the only rail and road link between Russia and Crimea after a huge explosion left a fuel train in flames and caused spans to collapse on the roadway below.

The massive fireball exploded on the 12-mile Kerch Bridge shortly after 1 p.m. 06:00 yesterday, striking a huge symbolic blow to Vladimir Putin while sparking cheers in Ukraine.

The Russian president ordered the bridge to be built in 2014 after his illegal annexation of Crimea – the first step in his assault on Ukrainian territory. He declared it a ‘miracle’ after driving a truck over to open the structure four years ago.

Now the audacious attack demonstrates his inability to protect any part of the country he seized from Ukraine – and raises the stakes in this war as fears grow that the beleaguered Kremlin could respond to setbacks with a nuclear strike.

Russian media had boasted that the heavily defended bridge was impregnable. The railway line is a critical supply route for its military operations in the Kherson region – although Moscow claimed last night that limited road and rail traffic would resume.

Still, the strike was another crushing humiliation for Putin. He demanded to build the £2.7 billion bridge, the longest in Europe, and saw it as his pet project.

Several Ukrainian media cited sources claiming that the attack on the heinous symbol of Russia’s occupation of their country was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Russia blamed a truck bomb, and the footage showed a cargo truck on the bridge before the explosion.

A spokesman for SBU declined to comment. But the organization tweeted four lines paraphrasing a poem by Taras Shevchenko, the country’s most famous writer:

‘It’s dawn/ The bridge burns beautifully/ Nightingale in Crimea/ Greetings SBU.’

Cars are pictured under the damaged bridge linking Crimea with Russia this evening, hours after a massive explosion

The rail bridge from Russia to the Crimea peninsula can be seen engulfed in flames on the right, while a huge section of the road bridge has collapsed into the sea

Ukraine’s post office immediately issued a stamp to mark the bridge’s destruction, while the country’s second-largest bank offered a new payment card design featuring the collapsed bridge. Jubilant Ukrainians noted that the attack came the day after Putin’s 70th birthday – including Oleksii Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security Council.

He shared a video of the damaged bridge on social media alongside Marilyn Monroe’s famous rendition of ‘Happy Birthday Mr President’ to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Even pro-government newspapers in Russia have previously admitted that Ukraine’s attack on the bridge would be ‘a serious blow to Russia’ – although they ruled out the possibility that any attack would succeed. The structure was protected by air defenses, sophisticated sonar systems to detect underwater saboteurs, and a special naval brigade of the National Guard with machine guns and missile launchers.

But according to Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee, a truck was blown up on the road and then the fuel tanks of a freight train caught fire on a parallel railway bridge. Three people in a car died in the explosion, their bodies were found in the water.

Russian sources said firefighters struggled to put out the blaze due to high winds and leaking fuel, resulting in damage to an estimated 1.3 kilometers of railway tracks. Putin has set up a government agency to investigate the explosion and oversee repairs, while Sergei Aksyonov, his capable head of Crimea, urged residents not to panic.

He insisted the peninsula has sufficient stocks of food and fuel amid signs of panic buying. Moscow’s transport ministry said in a statement that its ‘experts’ expected railway crossings to resume soon after ‘a primary assessment of the condition of the infrastructure on the railway section of the Crimea bridge’.

The rail line is a key supply route for the Kremlin’s operations in the Kherson region, where they have been pushed back at least 12 miles this month. It became even more crucial after the loss of rail hubs in eastern Ukraine last month.

“If the Kerch Bridge rail lines are put out of service for a significant period of time, it could be game-changing for Russian forces in Kherson,” said Phillips O’Brien, an expert in military logistics and professor of strategic studies at St. Andrews University.

Moscow’s armed forces have been pushed back on battlefronts in the northeast and south with heavy losses that have forced Putin into mass mobilization, sparking an exodus of potential recruits and growing domestic criticism from hardline Kremlin allies.

Ukrainian President Zelensky said on Friday that his forces last week recaptured another 800 square kilometers in the east, following last month’s dramatic breakthrough in the Kharkiv region.

The Ukrainian president has made no secret of his determination to chase Moscow’s forces from their entire country, recently stating that “This Russian war … began with Crimea and must end with Crimea – with its liberation.”

Additional reporting: Kate Baklitskaya