As he returns from a visit to war-torn Ukraine, a thrilling message from senior Tory Lord ASHCROFT

A year ago, the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa had streets full of festive lights, towering Christmas trees in its main squares and a bustling population of nearly a million people. Not for nothing was it known as ‘the pearl of the Black Sea’.

Christmas 2022, ten months after the Russian invasion, is very different. Every evening, Odessa descends into near-total darkness as the electricity supply has been cut by Russian missiles.

When I arrived in town five days ago, our car’s headlights pierced the moonless night and caught a glimpse of ghostly figures waiting at bus stops. The silence is equally eerie, and by 11 p.m. the city, with its exhausted population, falls asleep: the strict curfew lasts until 5 a.m.

But after Ukraine’s recent successes on the battlefield – notably its reconquest of large parts of the Kherson and Kharkiv regions – people are more optimistic than ever since the February 24 Russian invasion.

A wounded man stands in the street after Russian shelling on the Ukrainian city of Kherson on Christmas Eve left five dead and 20 wounded

I traveled to this war-torn country in Eastern Europe for two main reasons. First, to try and get a better understanding of how the nation is coping after nearly a year of all-out war; and second, to express my support for the people of Ukraine, who have won my admiration for the way they deal with a terrifying ordeal on a daily basis.

Make no mistake: the determination of Ukrainian men and women to defend their homeland is unwavering. They fight for their lives and their freedom.

Within an hour of my arrival in Odessa from the Moldovan border, I was at the humanitarian center set up to help residents of all ages with their own needs and those of front-line soldiers.

Here I saw Natalia Pinchenkova, 49, and eight other women making camouflage nets – different colors for fall, winter, spring and summer – for the troops. “We have to help our soldiers,” she said.

Polina Kolupaylo, 80, handed me one of the pillows she and other volunteers are making for frontline fighters and refugees. And I helped Ludmilla Nasarzevsky, 37, when she made candles from recycled waste mixed with paraffin to provide troops with warmth and light in the trenches during the dark winter nights. “We want to help our heroes,” she told me.

Lord Ashcroft at the Humanitarian Centre, Odessa, where he witnessed eight women making camouflage nets – different colors for fall, winter, spring and summer – for the troops

Ukrainian soldiers during the shooting of Russian troops from self-propelled artillery on a frontline in Kharkiv region, Ukraine

An 80-year-old volunteer gives Lord Ashcroft one of the pillows she makes for front-line soldiers as a “thank you” for his support of Ukraine

In a room on the second floor, elementary school-aged children were making Christmas decorations in a makeshift classroom. For two years their studies were disrupted by Covid – and now a war year has done the same. Everyone is tired of war, but no one is ready to accept the removal of every Russian soldier from Ukrainian territory – not even from Crimea, which was forcibly annexed in 2014.

Oleksii Goncharenko, a Ukrainian MP from Odessa, married with two sons aged 16 and four, said: “I want a total victory against Russia so we never have to go through this again.”

He said the past ten months had taken their toll on everyone, including children. ‘My four-year-old son knows the difference between the sound of incoming and outgoing fire. He says, “Don’t worry daddy, that’s us shooting. We’re safe. No child should be taught such things.’

About eight million people, mostly women and children, out of a population of about 44 million have left their homeland. But all men between the ages of 18 and 60 must stay to help with the war effort, including many civilians who are being trained as front-line soldiers.

Destruction in Kherson, Ukraine on Christmas Eve after a Russian military strike

Oleksii Goncharenko, a Ukrainian MP from Odessa (pictured right), who is married with two sons aged 16 and four, said: “I want a total victory against Russia so we never have to go through this again.”

On my second day in Ukraine, I went to the port of Odessa, which had been shut down for five months after the invasion. Now dockers are busy loading wheat, barley, soybeans and other supplies onto giant freighters.

According to a July agreement between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN, 174 ships shipped 3.8 million tons of food from Odessa through a narrow sea corridor to countries around the world. Two other ports are also allowed to export food.

Later the same day, I traveled to Mykolaiv, the southern port once famous for shipbuilding. In the early days of the war it was almost completely surrounded by advancing Russian troops, but fierce fighting eventually forced the enemy to retreat.

Before nearby Kherson was recaptured by the Ukrainians last month, Mykolaiv was attacked almost every day by rockets and mortars. 156 civilians were killed and nearly 300 others were seriously injured. Half of the city’s 500,000 residents fled, as did most of the major corporations.

Since the Russians were pushed back some 35 miles from Mykolaiv, the town has only been hit twice. However, electricity and water supplies have been badly affected, meaning residents, mostly the elderly, have to queue to pick up drink supplies from 1,000-gallon tanks transported on trucks.

Mykolaiv residents queue to get drinking water from huge tanks in trucks after their pumping stations were destroyed by missiles

But even in Mykolaiv the mood was cheerful. Alexander Senkevich, 41, the mayor of the city, told me: “Russia’s mistake was that they came here expecting to be welcomed with flowers and flags [by fellow Russian-speakers in the south]. But instead we welcomed them with guns and [their] dead.’

He added: “Slowly, life will return to normal and our residents and our businesses will return. Next spring the Russians will have deposed Vladimir Putin.’

Ukraine says it has killed 100,000 Russian troops since the start of the war and claims morale is low among the ill-equipped invaders. “Half the Russians’ tanks move but can’t fire and the other half fire but can’t move,” I was jokingly told.

The death toll in Ukraine has not been disclosed. It is high, but according to military sources less than half of its enemy.

Ukraine’s military predicts Russia will try to advance in the new year after being given the green light to expand its army from 1.15 million combat troops to 1.5 million. The signs are that Putin is preparing for a protracted conflict.

When Ukraine’s charismatic President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the US last week to receive a pledge for another $45 billion in US aid, a military source told me: “We can and will end the war if we the ability [in weapons] by the West to do so.’

On Friday, me and Tory MPs Bob Seely and Chris Green, under the protection of an elite Ukrainian Special Forces team, were taken to the frontline – the recaptured city of Kherson.

We entered the city, but could not enter the center because more than 60 shells were fired into the now sparsely populated civilian areas. During the day a separate mortar battle raged on the outskirts of the town with the enemy forces only two miles away.

On the way to Kherson, we saw the magnitude of the devastation the war has inflicted on civilians. The villages of Luch and Posad Pokrovsk, both near Kherson, were largely destroyed by last month’s bloody battles.

residents are beginning to return to the destroyed village of Posad Pokrovsk, near Kherson, Ukraine

However, a handful of villagers finally begin to return, and one resident even managed to decorate a Christmas tree for their badly damaged house. Perhaps a poignant picture of hope for the country’s future?

During my visit I met Major General Andriy Kovalchuk, head of Operational Southern Command and the man to whom much of Ukraine’s success on the battlefield has been credited.

I told him, ‘My admiration for your troops knows no bounds. For the past year, the British army has been training Ukraine’s troops. After you win the war, the Ukrainian army will train British troops.” He smiled wryly, but I believe my prediction will come true.