As Gwyneth Paltrow steps out with her daughter, FEMAIL reveals the mother-daughter lookalikes

Gwyneth Paltrow had fans doing a double-take earlier this week as she stepped out in New York with her daughter Apple Martin.

The Oscar-winning actress, 49, proved the saying ‘the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree’ as she and her daughter, 18, dropped by the Goop store in Manhattan on Tuesday.

Many were baffled by the striking similarities between the mother and daughter duo during the walk – from their matching white outfits to platinum blonde up-dos.

Gwyneth Paltrow had fans doing a double-take earlier this week as she stepped out in New York with Apple Martin on Tuesday – but they aren’t the only mother-daughter duo who look strikingly similar

However the Shakespeare in Love star and the teen are far from the first stars who have looked near identical to one another.

To put you to the test, FEMAIL has picked out 12 starry children who are the spitting image of their parents – from Hollywood royalty to supermodels who have followed in their family’s footsteps.

Scroll down to see all the model offspring then continue to the bottom of the article to reveal their celebrity parents…

1.

This 22-year-old daughter of Hollywood royalty is is currently attending UC Berkeley. But who is her lookalike mother?

2.

This New York based teenager, whose parents had a highly publicised romance in the noughties, is the spitting image of her mother

3.

This celebrity daughter, who is no stranger to a scandal, has amassed an incredible 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube and recently appeared on the hit competition show, Dancing with the Stars

4.

This 39-year-old actress has carved out her own career away from her mother’s legendary Hollywood reputation. But can you work out who her famous parent is?

5.

There is a striking family resemblance between this and her mother, but do you know who it is? This starlet is now more often seen on the small screen

6.

This 16-year-old has not one, but two ultra-famous parents, and recently welcomed a very famous new stepmother to the family. But can you guess who it might be?

7.

From acting to blogging, this daughter of a Hollywood great has done it all – and with her big hazel eyes and English rose complexion, she is the double of her mother

8.

This photogenic teenager has amassed an incredible 1.5 million followers on Instagram – but can you name her supermodel lookalike mother?

9.

This 17-year-old actress is following in her mother’s footsteps to take on a number of Hollywood roles, having first appeared in Disney’s Dumbo three years ago

10.

Just a quick glance at this photo and it is easy to see this teenager has inherited her mother’s beaming smile and charisma

11.

There is more than a passing similarity between this emerging all-American talent and her actress mother. Can you work out who it is?

12.

Like mother, like daughter! This supermodel has made her name in her own right after following in the footsteps of her family

… NOW MEET THEIR FAMOUS PARENTS!

1. Ava Philippe, Reece Witherspoon’s daughter

Ava Phillippe, 22, is the oldest of two children shared by Reece Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, who also parent 18-year-old son Deacon. Her mother previously called her ‘down to earth’

2. Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes’ daughter

Katie Holmes’ daughter with Tom Cruise, Suri is following in her stylish footsteps and can often be seen wearing fashionable ensembles during outings in New York

3. Olivia Jade Giannulli, Lori Loughlin’s daughter

Olivia Jade is the daughter of designer, Mossimo Giannulli and former Full House actress, Lori Loughlin. Jade’s parents were caught in a college admissions scandal and spent time in prison after pleading guilty to the charges

4. Mamie Gummer, Meryl Streep’s daughter

Mamie Gummer has followed in the footsteps of her Hollywood great mother Meryl Streep, and is starred in The CW series Emily Owens, M.D., as well as The Good Wife and its spin-off, The Good Fight

5. Maya Thurman Hawke, Uma Thurman’s daughter

Maya Thurman Hawke kept a relatively low profile until she joined the cast of Stranger Things, where she pas previously revealed how her mother Uma Thurman has visited the set

6. Violet Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s daughter

With her wide smile and relaxed fashion sense, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s daughter Violet Affleck is the spitting image of her mother

7. Eva Amurri, Susan Sarandon’s daughter

Lifestyle blogger and actress Eva Amurri Martino is the double of her mother Susan Sarandon (pictured together)

8. Leni Klum, Heidi Klum’s daughter

Lena Klum is a rising model and the daughter of Heidi Klum and Seal, having been adopted by the singer in 2005

9. Nico Parker, Thandiwe Newton’s daughter

English teen actress Nico Parker is the daughter of Thandiwe Newton and writer, director and producer Ol Parker whom she married in 1998

10. Honor Alba, Jessica Alba’s daughter

Fourteen-year-old Honor Alba is the spitting image of her actress mother Jessica, who regularly shares snaps with the teen online

11. Zoe Kravitz, Lisa Bonet’s daughter

Identical! Batman actress Zoe Kravitz is the daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz – but is now forging out a Hollywood career of her own

12. Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s daughter