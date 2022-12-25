As disease surges, WHO official says — ‘We are out of cholera vaccines’

Children in Mpape community play in a waste water drainage area. This drainage was the suspected source of contamination of the well water that led to the cholera outbreak investigated by Nigeria FELTP residents in April 2014.

Image – CDC Global, photo by Amibola Aman-Oloniyo – Nigeria / via Wikimedia (CC SA 2.0)

The global stockpile of cholera vaccines the World Health Organization helps manage is “currently empty or extremely low.”

On Friday, the UN health agency said that with the resurgence of cholera around the world, global fatality rates are rising and there are around 30 countries around the world that have reported cholera outbreaks this year, about a third higher than usual.

Haiti has more than 1,200 confirmed cases, more than 14,000 suspected cases, and more than 280 reported deaths. Cholera has also broken out in Malawi and Syria, as well as Yemen and Lebanon, to name a few of the 30 countries dealing with outbreaks.

“We have no more vaccines. More countries are continuing to request (them) and it’s extremely challenging,” said Dr. Philippe Barboza, WHO Team Lead for Cholera and Epidemic Diarrhoeal Diseases, reports US News.

He was referring to an emergency stockpile held by the International Coordinating Group on vaccine provision that is managed by the WHO and other partners. The stockpile usually has about 36 million doses a year, but the shortage of vaccines has already forced the WHO to temporarily suspend the standard two-dose vaccination strategy in October.

According to Dr. Barboza, part of the shortage is due to the decision by an Indian manufacturer to halt exports, without giving details. He added that a South African company was planning to start production but it would take “a few years”.

“It’s probably far less attractive to develop a vaccine for cholera, so basically a vaccine for poor countries, than to develop COVID vaccines where the income made for the vaccine is much higher,” he said. A batch of more than 1 million doses arrived in Haiti this week, reports Reuters.

Cholera is contracted from a bacterium that is generally transmitted through contaminated food or water. It causes diarrhea and vomiting and can be especially dangerous for young children.

Barboza points out that “the factors which drive cholera are still the same: poverty, vulnerability, and people who do not have access to clean water.”

These are amplified by conflict, humanitarian crises, and natural disasters, which reduce access to drinking water.

“It is not acceptable in the 21st century to have people dying of a disease which is very well-known and very easy to treat,” said Barboza.