As demand for EVs grows, social and ecological risks of lithium ‘gold rush’ assessed

CC BY-SA” width=”800″ height=”530″/> Salar de Olaroz lithium mine, Argentina July 5, 2015. Credit: Planet Labs, Inc./Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA



Lithium may be the lightest of all metals, but demand for it has been extremely high in recent years.

That’s because lithium is a key player in the clean energy transition: a critical component of the batteries that power smartphones, laptops and, crucially, electric vehicles (EVs). Most of the world’s supply is currently mined in South America, but a global “Gold Rush” is in the process of finding new resources, such as Canada, where several new mining projects are in the exploration phase.

The University of Toronto’s Climate Positive Energy (CPE) initiative, one of many institutional strategic initiatives, allowed Amalie Wilkinson to focus last summer on researching the potential risks of lithium mining. Her work focuses specifically on the potential social and environmental impacts of lithium mining in Canada.

The goal of the CPE is to help develop policy solutions that ensure Canada’s place as a clean energy role model – a goal Wilkinson personally shares. It is also reflected in the work the group has done as part of a team made up of partners from the University of Guelph, the University of Sydney and the University of California, Santa Barbara.

“We’re looking at the costs to indigenous communities and to the living environment,” said Wilkinson, a University College member entering the third year of an honors bachelor of arts degree majoring in international relations and peace, conflict and justice studies. “We are exploring those dynamics and then asking what solutions can be implemented so that we can tackle climate change without endangering the entire environment.

“We want to inform how we can make a just transition from a clean transition.”

Recently, an Anishinabeg asked First Nation in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec to lead its own environmental assessment of a mining project planned on ancestral land. Another proposed project has raised environmental problems.

“The main problem there is that the proposed mine is near a body of water called an ‘esker’, which is a type of geological formation — usually a long narrow ridge of sand and gravel left behind after an ice age that left the former beds of meltwater marks streams,” Wilkinson says. “It produces a lot of high quality water, so when the mining company came along, the community was very concerned that the water could be contaminated.”

As part of the CPE project, Wilkinson spent a week this summer with a team in Abitibi-Témiscamingue conducting field interviews with stakeholders. “We also conducted online interviews with companies and other industry players, as well as wider civil society actors, to try and get a full picture of what the perceptions are.”

In addition, they conducted an intensive review of (scientific) literature on the subject.

Lithium-ion batteries offer a real solution to the problems caused by energy sources such as fossil fuels: they are rechargeable and store energy efficiently. So how can lithium be mined in a way that minimizes damage to people and habitats?

It is still an open question, although solutions may be within reach. One thing to note, Wilkinson says, is that completely replacing gas-powered vehicles with EVs isn’t necessarily desirable.

“That’s mainly a solution for rich countries. And it would have huge impacts on the local landscape from mining and the emissions produced by mines: so the first thing is that we only take as much as we need, and don’t produce more than Which.”

Reducing transportation costs is also critical, as is testing emerging technologies such as direct lithium extraction. “Essentially, this removes lithium from the mines as water and then brings the water back to the ground. It’s a way to use less water than has been done in mines in South America, for example.”

Wilkinson, a committed environmentalist, has been interested in sustainability issues since she was in grade 4 when she became interested in the issue of deforestation. “I sent a letter to our federal government. The response I got disappointed me with the political process – there didn’t seem to be much political will to protect our environment,” she says.

Involvement in human rights issues and advocacy followed in high school. But Wilkinson experienced a major turning point last year when she was surrounded by a massive wildfire while on a canoe trip in northern Saskatchewan.

“It was a situation where I looked straight into this massive fire that was exacerbated by climate change,” she recalls. “I realized that something like this can reach you wherever you are, even in a Global North country like Canada – and it’s something that’s only going to get worse. It really set a switch in me. I said to myself, ‘ You’ve got to do something. If it’s not you, who’s going to do it?'”

Prompted to action, Wilkinson soon founded the Toronto branch of Stop Ecocide. Launched in England in 2017, the organization aims to make “ecocide” – defined as widespread, long-term damage to the environment caused by activities such as deforestation, industrial fishing and oil spills – an international crime.

Her lithium research is already being praised. In August, the CPE held its first research day project presentation and student awards. Wilkinson was one of three undergraduate researchers to receive an award from a jury of business and innovation judges.

“I was honored that the jury recognized my investigation,” she says. “To me it was very much a testament to how new and how crucial this research is looking at the perspectives of communities affected by mining for a clean transition in Canada.

“The local stakeholders in Quebec’s emerging lithium sector have not yet had a significant voice in academic discussions about critical minerals and clean energy. In my view, it is important that this change.”

Provided by the University of Toronto

