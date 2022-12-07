As controversy rages over SAS heroes in hit BBC drama, a tribute to the regiment’s founder

The night the SAS stormed the Iranian embassy in May 1980, its founder, Sir David Stirling, was at his club, White’s, watching the final of the Embassy World Snooker Championship.

However, at 7:23pm, just as the match was reaching its climax, the commentator, ‘Whispering’ Ted Lowe, said: ‘And now from one embassy to another’, and the BBC switched to live coverage. of the now iconic raid that ended a six-day siege sparked by the embassy takeover by six armed members of an Iranian separatist group.

The initial reaction of the billiards fans was howls of annoyance, but as the SAS burst through the embassy windows, groans of protest turned to cheers and David was soon invited to a drink by everyone.

And so was a well-renewed 64-year-old man who headed home to Piccadilly that night puffing on a cigar.

Elegant, funny, constantly enveloped in cigar smoke and with a keen sense of mischief, David was a constant presence in my youth.

“Give us your wallet, you old bastard, and you won’t get hurt,” was the initial outburst from two would-be thieves, who obviously thought they’d picked an easy target.

Despite his advanced years, the veteran of multiple bouts of hand-to-hand combat did not mince words.

Within seconds, one of his assailants was hanging by his jacket collar from the park railings and the other was running for his life.

I know this story is true because David, who died in 1990, was my great-uncle and he himself told me about that night.

He’s back in the news, of course, due to the critically acclaimed BBC series SAS Rogue Heroes about the elite unit he founded, which is based on the book by Ben Macintyre. He has been such a success that the BBC has just commissioned a second series.

The David Stirling I knew was not quite as arrogantly arrogant as the character played by Connor Swindells, nor was his SAS colleague, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Blair ‘Paddy’ Mayne (Jack O’Connell), quite as fierce and unpredictable as he appears on TV, according to his family, who are infuriated by his description as a ‘drunken Irishman’.

But the drama got some aspects of David just right. Elegant, funny, constantly enveloped in cigar smoke and with a keen sense of mischief, he was a constant presence in my youth: at Christmas on the family estate in Scotland and during many Sunday lunches.

I was only eight years old when he taught me how to disarm a man pointing a gun at your back, deftly depriving me of my plastic cowboy pistol and pinning me to the ground in one swift motion. David was born in Scotland in 1915, the fourth child of six and the third of four children.

His family thought he was mentally defective at first because he had a serious speech impediment. It was only when he was four or five years old that a doctor discovered that his tongue was ‘tied’ with a piece of skin to the bottom of his mouth, and the problem was resolved with a simple operation.

I wonder if his legendary powers of persuasion developed during his silent years. Only his sister Meg his could interpret the strange sounds she made.

Sometimes, to taunt him, she would deliberately mistranslate them, possibly making him appreciate the impact of the words more than most.

If anything remained of his childhood handicap, it could have been a very minor slander, and that could have been the origin of his famous malapropisms.

Later, his nephew once overheard him trying to buy Duracell batteries at a drugstore, and asked the nervous cashier, ‘Do you have Durex? You know, the ones with the copper ends that last the longest?

His father, General Archibald Stirling, was a rather distant Victorian figure who had lost his own father at the age of ten and treated his wild progeny with bewilderment. David was often in trouble, and when a newly employed 16-year-old maid, Alice, decided to test drive her boyfriend’s motorbike and it went out of control into the General’s prized bank of daffodils, he took the blame so she wouldn’t fail. be fired.

No one questioned where David got a motorcycle from, he was just grounded (again). Alice never forgot him, and when she finally became a cook, she made sure he always had more food than everyone else.

His upbringing in the countryside included a lot of sport: shooting, fishing and deer hunting. The Stirling brothers supplemented these activities with a game of their own invention called ‘Ouch’, which involved shooting each other with shotguns from ever shorter distances. The first to admit the lost pain.

At the outbreak of war in 1939, his mother ordered him to return home immediately by the cheapest route. Naturally, David returned first class via Pullman car and ocean liner, collecting tickets from his brother Bill’s.

The general died when David was in his mid-teens and his older brother Bill inherited Keir House and his 15,000-acre estate six miles from Stirling. Younger siblings were expected to make their own way in life.

It is often said that SAS members had trouble adjusting to a normal life after the war. In David’s case, he refused to settle before, during and after the war. Sent from Cambridge for numerous faults, he tried his hand at studying art in Paris, where he discovered that he did not have much talent.

However, he learned what he later called “boudoir French”, which he found very useful when looking to recruit members of the Free French army for the SAS.

To his mother’s despair, he then decided that he was going to be the first man to conquer Everest and set out to go mountaineering in the Rocky Mountains, earning a living as a cowboy to pay his way.

He was now 6-foot-6 and gangly, but possessed great strength: he once knocked out a horse with a single blow to win a bet.

At 24, he rejoined the Scots Guards, the family regiment in which he had briefly served in the reserves in 1937, and where his younger brother Hugh was already serving.

Meanwhile, Brother Bill, along with his first cousin Shimi, Lord Lovat, head of the Fraser clan, were busy organizing the Commandos, a fighting force created by Churchill after the defeat at Dunkirk. David, deeply bored by normal army life, enlisted and was sent to the Middle East. But life in Commandos proved no more fun, and late-night antics alleviated the resulting boredom.

During World War II, the social life of Cairo had to be seen to be believed. It was filled with the exotic royalty of the Balkans, Egyptians of all religions and castes, Levantine cafe society, Mediterranean trash; in short, a hotbed of gambling, alcohol, sex and spies.

And as an open city—Egypt, though administered by the British, was neutral—Cairo had no blackout.

While there, David hung out with his brother Peter, who was the third secretary at the British embassy. Urbane and fiercely intelligent, Peter was a magnet for glamor and his floor was legendary for his partying.

David spent most nights gambling at the Mohammed Ali club and cleared himself up in time for the next morning’s parade by connecting to an oxygen tank at the military hospital.

However, he was so often seen half asleep thanks to the previous night’s excesses that he was labeled “the giant sloth” by his peers and dismissed by his superiors as flippant and incompetent.

He may never have realized his vision of a force of outlaws going behind enemy lines to cause chaos if he hadn’t recruited the straitlaced Jock Lewes, who considered David dissolute and uncaring, but soon came to appreciate his inner steel. . .

The two made a formidable team and the regiment they created is the model for special forces units around the world to this day.

David turned Peter’s flat into an alternate SAS headquarters, making Mo, his brother’s gorgeous Egyptian suffragi (sort of a butler, but bigger), his quartermaster.

Maps were spread out at one end of the sheets, surrounded by bearded pirates, ammunition and explosives, while at the other end officers on leave and glamorous women prepared to go to the races. As guests balanced their cocktails on Bren gun magazines, Mo could be seen on the phone, one moment ordering Lewis guns for Paddy Mayne, one of David’s closest lieutenants, and the next arranging dinner reservations for Peter.

This part of his life did not make it into Rogue Heroes.

David was captured in 1943 by the dentist of a German infantry unit hunting for members of the SAS. He spent the rest of the war trying, and sometimes briefly succeeding, in escaping from prisoner of war camps, before ending the war in Colditz.

In times of peace, David’s restlessness continued, and he dabbled in everything from politics to television production.

As a friend once said: ‘David discovered early on that he could get what he wanted by jumping through a window, revolver in hand, and he operated that way for the rest of his life.’ David never married. It’s not that he wasn’t interested in women, quite the contrary. He once told me that his ‘headquarters team’ probably saw more action in Cairo than in most of the rest of his life. He just couldn’t stand being tied down.

Despite his savagery, David was a devout Catholic, prone to making confessions over the phone to his cousin and friend, Father Walter Maxwell-Stuart.

He was knighted in 1990, the year of his death, and his memorial service in Guards’ Chapel was held on the same morning the IRA carried out a mortar attack on 10 Downing Street.

If they had waited a couple of hours, they would have run into half the SAS. As it was, all roads were closed by police, prompting old comrades-in-arms to mutter as they trudged through the snow in Green Park and St James’s Park: ‘So bloody David to ride this!’