As Congress Debated Landmark China Bill, Beijing Surged Ahead

And as Taiwan Semiconductor and Samsung build new manufacturing facilities in the United States in response to political pressure to address US supply chain concerns, the net result will be that only a single-digit percentage of its production will be on US soil.

“Our reliance on Taiwan for the advanced chips is unsustainable and unsafe,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo noted at the Aspen Security Forum last week. With the demand for more advanced chips growing – each new generation of cars requires more and more semiconductors – “we don’t have enough domestic supply.”

The bill’s $52 billion in federal grants, she argued, would be backed by private money and turn into “hundreds of billions” in investment. She was essentially using the argument the federal government has long used to justify incentives for defense contractors. Politicians knew that insuring risky new spy satellite technology or stealthy drones in Congress was easier to sell if it was described as critical defense spending rather than industrial policy.

But now the logic is turned upside down. What defense contractors need are the most advanced commercial chips — not just for F-35s, but for artificial intelligence systems that could one day change the nature of the battlefield. The old distinction between military and commercial technology has largely been eroded. That’s why, to pass the bill, the government even brought Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III into the pressure campaign, arguing that he couldn’t rely on foreign suppliers for the weapons of the future.

The bill’s authors say that while they are late on the task of rebuilding the industry, it is better to start today than to watch the US lead erode. Senator Todd Young of Indiana said that while China’s recent advance has been “sobering,” he didn’t think there was “one who can surpass the United States of America if we mobilize our many resources.”

Another benefit of America is “our relationships, economically and geopolitically, with other countries,” said Mr. Young. “China has no friends; they have vassal states.”