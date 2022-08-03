As China Plans Drills Circling Taiwan, U.S. Officials Fear a Squeeze Play

Government officials say, based on their assessments, a complete closure of access to Taiwan is unlikely — largely because it would hurt China’s own economy at a time of severe economic slowdown. On Friday, the Group of 7 Industrialized Countries, the core of the Western alliance, warned China not to retaliate against Ms. Pelosi’s visit, clearly attempting to suggest that China would be widely condemned for overreaction, just as Russia was for his invasion of Ukraine.

But US officials say they are concerned that the events of the coming days could lead to an unintended confrontation between Chinese forces and those of Taiwan, especially if the Chinese military launches a missile over the island, or if it raids the disputed territory. airspace leads to a conflict in the air. Something similar happened 20 years ago when a Chinese military plane collided with an American intelligence plane.

As military exercises began early on Wednesday, White House and Pentagon officials closely monitored the situation, trying to find out if China was sending troops to any of the areas near the coast of Taiwan it could target. declared closed. But their guess was that China’s strategy is to intimidate and coerce, without provoking direct conflict.

Outside experts were more concerned that the exercise could escalate.

“This is one of those scenarios that you have a hard time dealing with,” said Bonny Lin, who headed the Taiwan bar at the Pentagon and held other defense positions before moving to Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies, where she leads to the China Power project. “If a military exercise turns into a blockade, when does it become clear that the exercise is now a blockade? Who should respond first? Taiwanese troops? The United States? It’s not clear.”