As celebrities shamed for ‘excessive’ use of private jets, which eco-spouter is the BIGGEST poser? 

Drinking champagne at 40,000 feet, flying from glitzy parties to dos prizes and back in time for bed — it’s a tough life being an A-lister on your own luxury jet. But high life has come under fire this week as celebrities are named and shamed for their excessive use of private jets.

A private jet emits as much carbon dioxide in an hour as the average person in a year

A single private jet emits as much carbon dioxide in an hour as the average person does in an entire year, with private flights being 14 times more polluting (per passenger) than a commercial jet.

Still, their super-wealthy owners — many of whom brag about their apparent eco credentials — hop in and out of their jets for journeys that take less than 15 minutes.

Using data from an international flight tracker, British marketing agency Yard compiled a list of the worst offenders.

So whose plane is the worst polluter? And who is the biggest climate hypocrite among the high flyers?

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, 24, shared a photo on Instagram showing two private jets — her own and one of her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott — with the smug caption, “Would you like to take mine or yours?”

THE JET: Kim Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie has been labeled a ‘climate criminal’ for repeated short-haul flights on her £60 million jet.

She bought the all-white 19.6-meter Bombardier Global 7500 in response to a reported spending boom in 2020. The exterior features her name and a Barbie pink stripe, while the interior features white seats, pink satin cushions and eye masks (with ‘Kylie Skin’, the name of her makeup line) and colored lights that can be set to different shades depending on the time of day.

There are Hermes blankets for guests, two bathrooms, a master suite and a wardrobe on board.

FLIGHTS TAKEN: 64 this year.

SHORTEST FLIGHT: 12 minutes (From Nuys to Camarillo, both in California).

CO2 RADIATED: 1,682.7 tons – 240 times the average person.

ECO-Boost: Kylie takes pride in buying eco-friendly products for her daughter Stormi, four, and made her makeup range vegan last year, telling her followers she went “vegan and clean” because it was “time to improve” for the planet.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, 32, used to own two jets, but sold the smaller one (just £4.9million) in early 2020.

THE JET: The 32-year-old singer – valued at £470 million – bought her private jet, a £33 million Dassault-Breguet Mystere Falcon 900, in 2011.

With its soft cream interior and built-in flat screen TVs, it has 18 fully reclining seats and a striking number 13 on the side (her lucky number and birth date in December).

FLIGHTS TAKEN: 170 this year

FLIGHTS TAKEN: 170 this year

SHORTEST FLIGHT: 36 minutes (Missouri to Nashville, Tennessee).

CO2 RADIATED: 8,293.54 tons — 1,185 times the average annual CO2 emissions of seven tons per person.

ECO-Boost: In 2020, Taylor was named a ‘sustainable fashion influencer’ by Vogue.

In another interview that same year, she called climate change a “horrific situation.”

A representative defended her apparent flight miles, saying her jet is “regularly lent to other individuals.” They added: “It is plainly wrong to attribute most or all of these trips to her.”

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey (pictured with her husband Stedman Graham) bought a £62 million Gulfstream G650 in 2016

THE JET: With an estimated net worth of over £2 billion, it’s no wonder TV presenter Oprah has her own swanky plane. The 68-year-old bought a Gulfstream G650 worth £62 million in 2016, reportedly after becoming annoyed when a female fan asked her for a hug while waiting in a queue at the airport.

The opulent jet, which comfortably seats 16, is divided into four themed areas: dining, working, entertaining and relaxing. There is a double bed, a meeting room, a dining area and a cook on board.

FLIGHTS TAKEN: 68 this year.

SHORTEST FLIGHT: 14 minutes (From Nuys to Santa Barbara, California).

CO2 RADIATED: 3,493.17 tons – 499 times the average person.

ECO-Boost: “The future of life as we know it is determined by everything we do now — and don’t,” Oprah wrote in a 2019 post urging fans to do their part for the environment.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg, 51, came under fire last month for taking a series of short flights from London to Dublin (48 minutes) and then to Shannon (23 minutes) for a round of golf

THE JET: Actor Mark, 51, owns a £9.9 million Bombardier Global Express jet, which he bought in 2016.

The top-of-the-line model—which he had remodeled at a great expense last year—has a big “W” on the tail and such a spacious cabin that the fitness-obsessed star can train on board.

Photos from his social media show soft beige furniture and polished wood, as well as several screens for his four children to take advantage of the fast Wi-Fi.

Mark came under fire last month for taking a series of short flights from London to Dublin (48 minutes) and then to Shannon (23 minutes) for a round of golf.

FLIGHTS TAKEN: 101 this year.

SHORTEST FLIGHT: Nine minutes (Los Angeles to Van Nuys, California).

CO2 RADIATED: 3,772.85 tons – 538.9 times the average person.

ECO-Boost: In 2020, Mark publicly pledged to give up meat and dairy to reduce his impact on the planet. Still, he has said his jet is his “personal transporter of the 21st century” taking him “anywhere in the world.”

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, 41, owns a Gulfstream G650ER, a blingier version of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk’s planes

THE JET: The reality TV star’s fighter jet, “Kim Air,” is covered in cashmere and is as garish as you’d expect.

Kim, 41, owns a Gulfstream G650ER, a blingier version of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk’s planes. Hers is custom built inside and out, conceived by interior designer Waldo Fernandez, whose clients also included Elizabeth Taylor and Brad Pitt.

The 18-seat jet features wood panelling, two beds and two bathrooms, as well as enhanced air ionisation, which mimics a high-altitude fresh breeze.

Guests wear slippers from Skims, Kim’s underwear brand, so they don’t mud the carpet.

FLIGHTS TAKEN: 57 this year.

SHORTEST FLIGHT: Ten minutes (From Nuys to Camarillo, California).

CO2 RADIATED: 4,268.5 tons – 609.8 times the average person.

ECO-Boost: The reality star has said in the past that she wants her businesses to become more environmentally friendly. In 2019, she praised climate activist Greta Thunberg and a year later tweeted, “Climate change is real” alongside a broken heart emoji.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise, 60, often flies his private jets himself, having qualified for his pilot’s license in 1994

THE JET: The 60-year-old Top Gun star owns not one but five private jets, the most lavish of which is the 19-seat Gulfstream IV, worth around £16.5 million. Nicknamed the limousine of the jet world, the plane is decked out with a Jacuzzi and first-class cinema room, as well as elegant soft furnishings.

The actor often flies his private planes himself, having qualified for his pilot’s license in 1994.

He also sends them on free gift missions around the world. Last Christmas, he reportedly flew 300 pies by private jet from his favorite California bakery to London for the cast and crew of the Mission: Impossible film franchise – a 5,500-mile round trip.

FLIGHTS TAKEN: 20.

SHORTEST FLIGHT: 12 minutes (Shannon to Killarney, Ireland).

CO2 RADIATED: 149.6 tons – 21.4 times the average person.

ECO-Boost: In 2019, Tom was among the A-listers criticized for flying privately to Google’s climate change camp in 2019, a faux pas he repeated in May when he took one of his jets to the eco-friendly Cannes Film Festival.

Floyd Mayweather

Flord Mayweather, 45, owns a £50m Gulfstream G650 jet called ‘Air Mayweather’

THE JET: The 45-year-old retired boxer, one of the ‘wealthiest athletes of all time’ (his career earns more than £900 million), owns a £50 million Gulfstream G650 jet called ‘Air Mayweather’.

Floyd bought it for his 41st birthday and shares photos as he enjoys massages, haircuts and poker games on board.

On the outside, the 12-seat jet is stamped with the boxer’s last name next to the letters ‘TBE’ – ‘The Best Ever’. Floyd also has a fleet of personal pilots, who wear branded uniforms bearing the “TMT” or “The Money Team” insignia.

FLIGHTS TAKEN: 177 this year.

SHORTEST FLIGHT: Ten minutes (within Las Vegas).

CO2 RADIATED: 7,076.8 tons – 1,011 times the average person.

ECO-Boost: Floyd makes lighthearted comments about his jet, such as, “If you have this lifestyle, you just wing it.”