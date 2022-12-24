As cases explode, China’s low COVID death toll is not fooling anyone

“These are an example of ‘believing one’s own lies,'” Mei Xinyu, an economist at a research institute affiliated with the Department of Commerce, wrote on his social media page, commenting on a daily report of COVID figures released by the government. government released. He later posted an announcement that the father-in-law of a prominent economist had died of pneumonia caused by COVID. The man’s family, he wrote, waited hours for an ambulance to take him to hospital. “Eventually he could be left alone on the floor of the hospital morgue, awaiting cremation,” Mei wrote. He said the family struggled to secure a place for cremation and rent a hearse. “The family members are heartbroken.” Vehicles wait last week to pull into a parking lot outside Dongjiao Funeral Parlour, reportedly designated to treat Covid fatalities, in Beijing, China. Credit:Bloomberg As is the case elsewhere, deaths in China rise in winter due to an increase in flu and other respiratory infections, even in normal times. But people who work in funeral services say they see a larger increase than usual. At the Yong’an Funeral Home in Shijiazhuang, a city about 200 miles southwest of Beijing, an employee said he used to handle 10 deaths a month but now receives calls for about five a day. Some Chinese media reports have acknowledged a handful of COVID-related deaths. Wang Ruoji, 37, a retired soccer star, died after a COVID infection exacerbated an underlying condition. Caixina respected news outlet, wrote that Zhou Zhichun, a former editor-in-chief at a Communist Party newspaper, died at age 77 after coming down with COVID, with his doctors classifying the cause as sudden cardiac death.

But on social media, users have shared official obituaries of several other prominent people who have passed away in recent days, including an opera singer and an artist who helped design sports mascots. Many speculated that the true cause of these deaths was being concealed with descriptions such as "severe cold infections". Workers transferred a body to a container for storage at a crematorium in Beijing over the weekend. Speaking at a government press conference Tuesday, Wang Guiqiang, an infectious disease expert, said China only counts those who died from pneumonia or respiratory problems caused by COVID in its official toll. He said cases of fatal pneumonia are less common because the Omicron variant that is now common primarily infects the upper respiratory tract. Another official explained why China cut its number of deaths from COVID by one this week. An expert assessment determined that one of the deaths reported Tuesday was a person who had died of other illnesses, Yao Xiujun, a publicity officer at Beijing's municipal health and family planning committee, said in a telephone interview. China's narrow definition excludes the deaths of people with underlying illnesses that were exacerbated by COVID. Deaths in China are also attributed only to COVID by panels of experts convened by hospitals, potentially excluding people who have died at home or elsewhere.

In contrast, the United States, Britain and Hong Kong tend to take in varying degrees of people who died with COVID, and not just from it. China may not be alone in its approach. In Russia, the government is counting only deaths confirmed to be directly caused by the virus. On Wednesday, Michael Ryan, chief of health emergencies at the World Health Organization, suggested that the definition of China was inadequate. "It's rather focused on respiratory failure — people who die from COVID die from a lot of different system failures, given the severity of the infection," he said. China's methodology, he said, "will greatly underestimate the true death toll associated with COVID".

Such an underestimation has its advantages, say health experts. It could limit public panic and reduce the burden on hospitals from people who are not seriously ill. China is already struggling to supply ibuprofen and other fever-reducing drugs as people scramble to hoard such drugs. An underestimation could also help companies at a time when the government is trying to rescue an economy battered by nearly three years of disruptive lockdowns and costly testing programs. In some major cities, businesses and officials are encouraging people to go to work even if they are mildly ill from COVID. But an undercount can also backfire by undermining the government's own efforts to urge the public to take necessary precautions. Many seniors in China may continue to avoid vaccinations, and younger people may take the virus less seriously than they should, says Jin Dongyan, a virus expert at the University of Hong Kong. Jin said China has been narrowly recording deaths from infectious diseases for decades, including severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2003 and seasonal flu. It made an exception during the Shanghai lockdown this spring, using a looser definition as authorities tried to justify what became a bloody two-month lockdown.

Of the 588 COVID deaths reported by the Shanghai city government, one was attributed to a heart attack and the rest to "underlying conditions" or "tumors". Despite this inconsistency, the National Health Commission has never expunged those deaths from the national data. Whatever the official figures show, China expects a wave of deaths. "Although the overall death rate is low, the number of infected people is very large, so this may make the absolute number of deaths from this risk relatively large," Wang Guangfa, a respiratory specialist at Peking University First Hospital, said in an interview. The tension is already fueling public frustration.