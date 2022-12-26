As barbarian war rages in the Ukraine, meet the refugees given a safe haven in Oxfordshire

All they really wanted for Christmas was victory in the barbaric war started by Vladimir Putin, which forced them to flee their homeland and a return to peace.

It may still be a distant prospect, but at least Marc, a 12-year-old refugee from Ukraine, and his mother, Yana Vuiev, feel safe and secure, and they got into the festive spirit, too, thanks to the warm welcome they’ve been offered. their British hosts.

They are among 50 refugees from their embattled country who received aid in North Moreton, Oxfordshire, dubbed ‘Britain’s friendliest village’ and population just 350, after its generous residents opened their arms and homes to them. in April.

Marc and Miss Vuiev, 41, dressed in traditional embroidered Ukrainian costumes as they posed for photos before Christmas Day with their hosts Kathy, 60, and Mike Howat, 64, both retired teachers whose home is a former school building. dating from the 1850s. .

Pictured: Marc, a 12-year-old refugee from Ukraine, and his mother Yana Vuiev, 41, with their hosts Kathy, 60, and Mike Howat, 64, both retired teachers, and their children, Georgie, 27, and their sons Will, 16 (red above), Bob, 23 (without glasses), and John, 25 (glasses) at their home in North Moreton, Oxfordhsire

Marc, who received a three-year scholarship as a day student from the independent Abingdon School of £22,350 a year, said: ‘I’m so excited to see a real English Christmas. I’ve only read about it in books before.

The youngster, who also attended a summer camp for Ukrainian children earlier this year run by Mail Force, the charity set up by Mail, added: “I like to try things out here – I had read Paddington but never had jam.” I had only heard of scones in Tom Fletcher’s book Christmasaurus, but now I love them too.

He and his mother spent a traditional Christmas day with the Howats, their daughter Georgie, 27, and their sons Will, 16, who is also an Abingdon student, Bob, 23, and John, 25, and the family pet Boris the Bolognese dog. .

Miss Vuiev prepared kutia, a traditional Ukrainian festive dish of poppy seeds, walnuts, wheat and honey that is served on Christmas Eve, for the Howats.

She speaks good English and said she was “honored” to be asked to read a Bible lesson at the recent Christmas carol service at the village’s 13th-century church. The removal service also featured carols in Ukrainian sung by other refugees.

Ms Vuiev, who ran a marketing agency in Kyiv before the war and now combines two-night-a-week bar work at the village pub, The Bear, with communications work, said: “Here we have a lot of support of the villagers, they”. We have been very welcoming and it is good to have other Ukrainians around us.

‘I have never lived in the countryside before and enjoy learning about the way of life.

‘Working in the pub is fun. It’s a great experience, the customers are friendly and it’s helping me understand different accents.’

Bravely, she and Marc are also planning a brief visit to her sister in western Ukraine around January 7, the traditional day of celebration of Christmas in their country’s Orthodox church. A handful of other Ukrainian refugees in the town are considering similar trips. Miss Vuiev said, “Maybe it’s hard to understand from the outside: why do you want to go and stay there without light or electricity and risk danger?

Pictured: Ukrainian family Oleksandr Maiboroda, 62, his wife Olena, 41, and their children Hryhorii, 17, and Andrii, 13. They live in a converted stable in their host home.

“But we so want to be together with our families, even for a short time, this time of year. That means a lot to us.

Like all host families in the village, the Howats consider it a ‘privilege’ to be able to provide a home for their courteous and ‘very easy’ Ukrainian guests. Just across the road, Oleksandr Maiboroda, 62, his wife Olena, 41, and their children Hryhorii, 17, and Andrii, 13, from Donetsk, have been given a comfortable home in former stables converted into the property of your host family.

As a Ukrainian flag fluttered and fairy lights shimmered outside, Mr. Maiboroda, a talented furniture restorer exempt from war service due to his age, recounted how he has been busy repairing antiques for locals and carrying out work on the Moreton Pavilion. Cricket Club, known as the MCC, like its more famous counterpart.

He said: ‘Our hosts have invited us to celebrate Christmas with them. We are very happy that we will celebrate in a large family circle. We are really amazed how everyone here is always ready to help and solve our problems. Is very pretty.’

Ms Maiboroda, an accomplished seamstress who repairs old military uniforms for shipment to Ukraine, said: “We are very grateful to everyone who helped us adjust to British society.”

Hryhorii, known as Gregory, goes to a nearby university and Andrii to a local school. His parents believe the education and experiences they are receiving in the UK will help them become part of a future generation of ‘specialists’ who can help rebuild Ukraine when the war finally ends.

Mr. Maiboroda had also organized a party at the town hall to thank the villagers, especially those who have been giving them English lessons.

He said: ‘The theme of the party is to show Ukrainian Christmas traditions and give English teachers a fun Ukrainian lesson. We will also try to teach a simple dance to everyone.

It was in March that the Mail first exclusively revealed the village’s plan to host a refugee community.

Polly Vacher, 78, a former music teacher who became a hobby pilot at 50 and has flown solo around the world twice in a single-engine plane, and her husband Peter, 79, a retired print shop manager, were the promoters of the initiative. .

Angela Horban, 45, her daughter Alisa, 13, and her son Artem, 12, from Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, stayed at their grandmother’s flat. But after several months they returned home to Ukraine because they missed her husband and father Sergiy, 43, who had been working there as director of a dental hospital.

But the resilient and appreciative family has kept in touch, recently telling the Vachers how they overcame power and heat shortages in their snowy homeland with a generator, ordered from Amazon in the UK and delivered with the help of others. Ukrainians who stayed. in the village.

A couple of other refugees also returned to Ukraine because they missed their loved ones. Around 43 currently remain in North Moreton.

In the New Year, the Vachers will host another Ukrainian family, who will move out of a different property in town when it is no longer available.

One of their new guests recently gave the couple a spiked wooden mace as a Christmas present. Fittingly, it is a symbol of courage in Ukraine.

And if anyone is wondering what they think of Putin in North Moreton, look no further than a dog dumpster in the middle of town: it’s been festooned with a label referencing the Russian president that reads ‘Poo-tin’.