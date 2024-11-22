As 2,000 People Sue Over Talc-Cancer Link, Should You Worry About Talc Makeup? What would happen if you were exposed as a baby and what are the warning signs of cancer? The must-read guide for experts

What is talcum powder made of?

Baby powders containing talc are no longer available in UK supermarkets; Instead, you will find products made with cornstarch, a white powder extracted from corn kernels.

Many products now say “talc-free” on the label.

However, you can still buy body powders containing talc online (at retailers like Amazon), so if you’re using powders and want to avoid a mineral-based product, read the ingredients carefully.

In 2018 and 2023, Target Ovarian Cancer warned against using talcum powder between the legs.

Gynecologist Dr. Jennifer Gunter, author of The Menopause Manifesto, says, “There’s no reason to use talcum powder on your genitals, so don’t use another unnecessary product.”

If your beauty therapist applies talcum powder after waxing, for example, you might consider asking for an alternative.

Should I be worried if I use powder on my baby?

Although scientists don’t have a definitive answer, you may want to avoid using the product on little ones, for a different reason. Experts say it can irritate the sensitive, delicate skin of newborns, and the American Academy of Pediatrics says babies simply don’t need it.

Even cornstarch-based powder can be problematic, as the main ingredient can exacerbate diaper rash caused by Candida yeast.

Studies dating back to the 1990s also warn against inhaling baby powder, which can cause suffocation, breathing difficulties, lung damage and, in extreme cases, even death in babies.

If you’ve used powder on your baby in the past, don’t panic; As with adults, there is no proven causal relationship between talcum powder and cancer.

What are the signs of ovarian cancer?

The sixth most common cancer in the UK, ovarian cancer kills around 11 women a day in this country, or 4,000 a year.

It is often diagnosed late because the symptoms are vague and can be difficult to detect.

These may include bloating, loss of appetite, indigestion, pelvic or abdominal pain, weight loss, changes in bowel habits (such as constipation), and the need to urinate more frequently.

Because the ovaries are deep in the pelvis, you won’t be able to detect any signs of cancer in the genital or perineal areas, even if you’ve used talcum powder there.

What to do if you are worried

If you have any concerns, please contact your doctor. If you already have a diagnosis and have used talcum powder before, you may be eligible to join the class action, led by British firm KP Law.

Tom Longstaff, partner at the firm, says: ‘All plaintiffs who have suffered cancer after using J&J’s talcum powder products have experienced a life-changing illness. In some cases, they have died from cancer, leaving their families devastated. “All of these innocent individuals deserve justice.”

J&J – which says it “takes the issue of talc safety incredibly seriously and always has” – denies all allegations against it.

Talc is hydrated magnesium silicate, a natural clay mineral, which has been mined from the earth and sold commercially since the 1890s. Finely ground, it produces a silky, fragrant powder.

Its properties include absorbing moisture and reducing irritations, making it a staple ingredient in baby powders (as a treatment for diaper rash) and beauty products.

Experts believe the problem is not talc, but asbestos, a known carcinogen and another naturally occurring silicate mineral, which can be found nearby during the extraction process.

“(Talc) can be mined in places where asbestos is present, which can cause the talc to become contaminated,” explains Sophia Lowes from Cancer Research UK. “Asbestos is known to cause mesothelioma and cancer of the lung, larynx and ovary.”

What is the science behind the claims?

The link between asbestos and cancer is indisputable. But to date there has been no large-scale study to conclusively show that talc sold in the UK can cause cancer.

However, in 2003, a US study found that the use of cosmetic powder increased the risk of ovarian cancer by about a third, although it questioned the methods of the studies it analyzed. Meanwhile, a 2013 study published in the journal Cancer Prevention Research concluded that its use in the genital area was associated with a 20 to 30 percent increased risk.

There have also been studies linking talc to mesothelioma, a tissue cancer caused almost exclusively by inhalation of asbestos. But in 2020, researchers at the US National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, using data from more than 250,000 women, found no evidence that talc was dangerous.

In July, the World Health Organization concluded that mineral talc was “probably carcinogenic” to humans, but could not rule out whether it was due to asbestos contamination.

Is it just J&J’s talcum powder that’s under scrutiny?

No. Other powders and baby powders sold in the UK have been found to contain small amounts of asbestos.

In 2022, Purity Essentials baby powder, manufactured by South Africa-based Tiger Brands, was pulled from UK shelves after traces of asbestos were found.

And it’s not just talcum powder that’s under scrutiny. Talc is also used as a filler, anti-caking agent and moisture absorber in other cosmetics, such as eye shadows, blushes, foundations, face powders, lipsticks and mascaras.

In 2021, the Office of Product Safety and Standards ordered testing of 60 makeup products and found that several contained between one and five asbestos fibers.

Am I at risk?

Experts say the risk remains small. Ovarian cancer affects approximately two in every 100 women and the likelihood increases with age, with more than half of all cases occurring in women aged 65 and older.

The UK’s leading cancer charity, Target Ovarian Cancer, says research on the topic remains “limited”. “Some studies show a small weak link, but the evidence is not yet strong enough to support it,” he adds.

Some have also questioned the link between the use of talcum powder as a feminine hygiene product and mutant cells in the ovaries, which are found a long way into the reproductive tract. “From an anatomical point of view, it doesn’t make sense,” says Professor Jayson.