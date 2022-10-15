Arturo Vidal watches his dad’s funeral live on Instagram so he can play in the Brazilian cup final

<!–

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal watched his father’s funeral live on Instagram so he could play in the Brazilian Cup final.

The Chilean international, who counts Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen, Inter Milan, Barcelona and Bayern Munich among his former clubs, moved to Brazilian giant Flamengo in July after leaving Inter.

The midfielder reportedly told his new club that he would not return to Santiago, his home city, to pay his respects to his late father Erasmo.

Erasmo, 61, died Tuesday at a racecourse in Santiago, where he was caring for his son’s animals – after suffering cardiac arrest.

Vidal’s sister Ambar went live on Instagram to broadcast the funeral and Vidal burst into tears after tuning in before fans comforted him.

The midfielder came 65 minutes into the first leg with Corinthians in Thursday’s Copa do Brasil final, which ended 0-0.

Prior to the match, Vidal had posted on social media: “Dad, today I will miss your lucky message before the match.

“But I know you’ll support us from heaven. We will win this cup and the next for you and for everyone who supports me every day.’

He also shared images of the funeral on his Instagram account on Friday.

After the news of his father’s death, Flamengo expressed their condolences to Vidal in a statement.

They said: ‘We are sorry to inform you about the passing of Erasmo Vidal, father of our player Arturo Vidal. We wish him strength in this difficult moment.’

The racecourse where Erasmo died had previously confirmed his death in a statement. They said, ‘On Tuesday morning, Erasmo Vidal was found in the fence by security personnel.

“Seeing that he was not well, they contacted paramedics working on the scene and rushed to the scene to provide emergency medical assistance and to call for more help.

“Ambulance personnel kept trying to save him when they arrived, but his condition deteriorated due to cardiac arrest and hypovolemic shock and unfortunately he died.”

There have been several reports in Chilean media about Vidal’s relationship with his father, with suggestions that it was tense or nonexistent, but Erasmo’s role included looking after his son’s horses in Chile.