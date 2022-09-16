Artists are roasted over questionable mural of the late Queen Elizabeth II: ‘More than a little off’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A larger-than-life painting of the late Queen Elizabeth has been described as ‘the second worst thing that happened to the monarchy in the past week’.

The huge mural created by artists Jignesh and Yash Patel covers an entire wall of the Hounslow East tube station, but has received little praise.

In fact, the artwork, described by many as “more than a little off,” has been roasted mercilessly since a photo was shared online.

“I’m sure they meant well, but Christ on a bike, it’s terrible,” one monarchist wrote on Facebook.

A larger-than-life painting of the late Queen Elizabeth has been described as ‘the second worst thing that happened to the monarchy in the past week’

The artist posted this photo before starting the job – to let his community know his intentions – but many argue that the finished work doesn’t look like what was promised

While others said it’s better if you squint ‘a little or a lot’.

The painting took the two artists six days to create.

“This artwork will not only pay tribute to the Queen, but will be a piece of art that thousands of people in the UK will enjoy for many years to come,” said Jignesh.

But people struggled to see the queen in the photo.

“It’s more like the Queen Mother. Did someone send them the wrong picture or did they just never see her before and decided to make it up?” one person asked.

“Just me or is this a hastily repurposed tribute to Charlie Drake?” another laughed.

While many pointed to the resemblance to former US President Donald Trump.

Some people stood up for the artists and said the work was ‘pretty good’.

The artists claim that the photo that has gone viral doesn’t do the finished piece justice

“Better than nine out of ten people could do, it’s recognizable the Queen,” one man said, only to be teased.

The Patels posted a photo of their intended mural on Sept. 11, telling the community they were delighted to pay the loving tribute to the Queen.

They also explained that they have been included as artists in the Guinness World Records five times.

The artists defended their work online, explaining that the photo that went viral was the “unfinished piece.”

But others doubled down and commented on the artists’ finished work, letting them know that they were “unimpressed.”