Artist known for his sweet brainteasers pays tribute to the Queen with seek-and-find puzzle

A sweet new brain teaser pays tribute to the queen and her known love for corgis.

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudas, better known as dudolf, has paid tribute to the late Monarch with his latest illustration, which shows the Sovereign surrounded by a sea of ​​puppies.

To keep things fun, the artist has hidden three loaves of bread among the pets and challenged players to find them.

The new brain teaser is a sweet modification to the late Queen’s love for her dogs, which have been a constant throughout her life.

In the photo, she is shown Monarch with a puppy in her arms, while another is wearing a Union Jack hat.

Dudolf also hid three loaves of bread in the picture. If you’re having a hard time, pay attention to the corgi’s paws in the queen’s eyeline.

It’s the latest in a series of vibrant hidden object puzzles from Dudolf.

He recently released a new brain teaser that challenges fans to find the four tiny crabs hiding among a group of lobsters.

His lively puzzle features a tightly packed collection of the animals sitting on a beach – and to scare the participants, the creatures are outlined in the same brightly colored red.

Those who take up the challenge must have an eagle eye to see such tiny creatures doing their best to stay hidden.

But if you’re scratching your head and need a little help solving the puzzle, here’s a clue.

Look at the top left, then top right, plus the center and bottom center of the image for the four crabs.

It comes after Dudolf shared a super sweet brain teaser on his website, challenging players to find three coconuts hidden in the group of bears.

Dudolf didn’t make this hidden object puzzle easy, with the coconuts and furry animals in the same brown tones.

So do you think you can challenge yourself to find the tasty fruit among the furry beasts?

This is a tricky one for even the most astute problem solvers.

To make it even more challenging, some of Dudolf’s are pandas and polar bears, while others have cute clothing accessories, including a bow tie and a hat.

If you’re really struggling, why not take a look around at the polar bears or pandas in the picture?

Can you see the turtle elsewhere? You need your awareness of yourself for this underwater seek-and-find challenge.

Sustainable merchandising platform Teemill has put together this poignant puzzle to highlight the fashion industry’s responsibility for 20 percent of industrial water pollution.

You may be able to spot the turtle now, but at the current rate of decline, marine animals like the critically endangered eastern Pacific leatherback turtle will disappear within 60 years.

The time to beat is 31 seconds.

In addition to the usual suspects of marine life, you can see plastic bottles, bags and cutlery scattered throughout the image.

That’s because washing clothes releases the equivalent of 50 billion plastic bottles of microplastic each year, with every tiny fiber small enough for plankton to absorb and move up our food chains.

If you’re having a hard time, try looking behind the Jellyfish’s tentacles.

Sharp observation skills are also essential while driving, but you’ll also need them to solve this tricky brain teaser.

A seek-and-find challenge from car finance platform CarFinance 247 asks puzzlers to spot the car that doesn’t use any indicators.

To make this difficult for even the most astute problem solvers, there are a total of six lanes, three to the north and three to the south.

The cars come in different sizes, some five-door, others three, and a variety of colors.

Try not to be distracted by the lines on the road or the other details that are meant to scare you. You are looking for the car with a flashing yellow light.

If you need a clue, look for the cars pointing to the left.

Did you manage to spot the dangerous driver? Let’s hope he’s in the slow lane and no one has to react to him quickly. But it’s still no excuse to be lazy with indicators

Another tricky hidden object puzzle challenges you to find four corncobs hidden among the pineapple.

Hungarian cartoonist Gergely Dudas, better known as Dudolf, shared a super sweet brain teaser about his websitewhere he keeps followers up to date on his latest creations.

Dudolf didn’t make this hidden object puzzle easy, with the corn and pineapple in the same yellow with a similar pattern.

The only distinguishing feature is the spiky green pineapple leaves. Do you have what it takes to find the four hidden corncobs?

This is a tricky one for even the most astute problem solvers.

To make it even more challenging, Dudolf’s pineapples all come in different shapes and sizes.

There are also some cute mice running into the scene to distract the eye.

If you’re having a hard time, try looking for smaller crosses and points without overlapping pineapples.

Still can’t find them? Scroll down for the answer.