Artificial skin sweats on command

Schematic representation of the secretion of fluid through the artificial skin with various external stimuli. Credit: Danqing Liu.



After the breakthrough with their first sweaty artificial skin two years ago, Danqing Liu’s multidisciplinary team has not been idle. Their goal: an artificial skin that sweats as naturally as possible. They succeeded in this, as can be read in their article in Angewandte Chemistry. There they explain how they managed to be the first team in the world to accurately determine where, when and how much artificial skin sweats and also where the liquid collects.

Sweating robots

The team’s earlier breakthrough showed that an artificial skin that can sweat on command could have many practical applications. At that time, the artificial skin could secrete the liquid evenly and evenly everywhere. Evenly sweating artificial skin can help cool the surface of robots. In social applications, making the robot as human as possible can help, including sweating. Or consider special dressings that can deliver controlled drugs to human skin or to a wound surface, such as a burn.

These applications will only become more tangible as they can control within a few micrometers where the artificial skin secretes liquid with this new invention. Not only that, but the researchers are now determining how much and for how long the fluid is released through the artificial skin, as well as where the fluid collects and when it’s time to reabsorb it.

The release of moisture is stimulated by UV light. By then applying voltage to the underlying electricity grid, the liquid collects in the desired places. Thanks to the clever design of the grid, this can be fully controlled and a very natural sweat pattern is created. Think about yourself: on a hot day, sweat also collects in specific places on your face. This artificial skin brings us a big step closer to imitating the natural behavior of the skin.

Multidisciplinary team

Danqing Liu, assistant professor at the Department of Chemical Engineering & Chemistry and affiliated with the ICMS Institute, and the drive and enthusiasm of postdoc YuanYuan Zhan are contagious for anyone who speaks to her. In Liu’s special lab, she has gathered a unique multidisciplinary team around her. The lab also has the equipment to do electrical, chemical and physical research in combination with industrial design, which is quite exceptional within the university. Together they are researching some promising materials based on liquid crystals, better known from LCD screens.

“It’s so cool to see what our team can achieve with these materials based on outside stimuli!” Liu explains enthusiastically. “I have a very broad technical background, so I can think along with every team member. However, everyone’s specialisms were essential to achieve the results that we are now showing.”

Unique combination of properties

What makes this new iteration of artificial skin by Liu’s team so unique is the deep control they have over the behavior of the skin: secreting, dispersing or collecting and reabsorbing the fluid, a process they control via free UV light and electricity. Unsurprisingly, their work sparks excitement in materials science.

“My motivation is to develop useful materials. That is why I like to start a project with a clear goal in mind. In this case, we are looking for new material for a useful medical application,” says Liu. “And that takes time. It may seem like it’s moving fast now, but from the first inspired idea to where we are now with this breakthrough, it’s been over ten years. And we’re not done yet.

“We started with the idea of ​​seeing what we could do with liquid crystals in 3D soft robotics. Then the focus shifted to a 2D robot skin. We wanted to complement traditional robotics rather than compete with it. we that we could control the topology (mountains and valleys on a micrometer scale).

“We could use that as a coating to shake sand off the solar panels of the Mars Rover, for example. Another application that we have worked out is alternating sticky and non-sticky parts of the coating. By choosing which material goes on the top of the mountains and which is in the valleys, we can make sure that something is sticky or not. This could be a better method than a vacuum cup, especially for fragile or delicate parts such as thin glass.”

And this brings us to Liu’s team’s current investigation. Together they work on that one dream: not just mimicking nature, but helping it evolve by adding to what is already possible. And it seems reasonable to conclude that they succeed with their unique liquid crystal materials.

More information:

Yuanyuan Zhan et al, Light- and field-directed diffusion, ejection, flow and collection of liquid at a nanoporous liquid crystal membrane, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2022). Yuanyuan Zhan et al, Light- and field-directed diffusion, ejection, flow and collection of liquid at a nanoporous liquid crystal membrane,(2022). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202207468

