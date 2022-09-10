Artificial ocean cooling to weaken hurricanes is pointless, study finds

A satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration captures an active hurricane season with Hurricanes Katia and Irma and Tropical Storm Jose (left to right) on Sept. 8, 2017. Credit: NOAA



A new study found that even if we had the infinite power to artificially cool the oceans enough to weaken a hurricane, the benefits would be minimal. The study led by scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science showed that the energy needed to use interventional technology alone is to weaken a hurricane before it makes landfall. , makes it a very inefficient solution to mitigate disasters.

“The main result of our research is that huge amounts of artificially cooled water are needed for only a modest attenuation of hurricane intensity before making landfall,” said lead author James Hlywiak, a graduate of the UM Rosenstiel School. In addition, weakening the intensity by marginal amounts does not necessarily mean that the potential for inland damage and security risks would also decrease. While any degree of attenuation before landing is a good thing, for these reasons it makes more sense to focus toward adaptation strategies such as strengthening infrastructure, improving the efficiency of evacuation procedures, and advancing the science of detecting and predicting impending storms.”

To answer scientific questions about the effectiveness of artificially cooling the ocean to attenuate hurricanes, the authors used a combination of air-sea interaction theories and a highly sophisticated computer model of the atmosphere.

In their computer simulations, they cooled parts of the ocean up to 260,000 km2 in size – larger than the state of Oregon and equal to 21,000 cubic miles of water – with up to 2 degrees Celsius. Even with the largest cooling area, the simulated hurricanes weakened by only 15 percent. The amount of energy taken from the ocean to achieve this small reduction is equivalent to more than 100 times the amount consumed in the entire United States in 2019 alone.

“You might think that the main finding of our paper, that it is pointless to weaken hurricanes, should be obvious,” said David Nolan, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the UM Rosenstiel School and senior author of the study. “And yet, different ideas for hurricane modification often appear in the popular media and even get patents filed every few years. We’re pleased to be able to put something in the peer-reviewed literature that actually addresses this.”

The study, titled “Targeted Ocean Cooling to Attenuate Tropical Cyclones Would Be Pointless,” was published in the journal Nature Communication Earth & Environment.

