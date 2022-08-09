Artificial intelligence tools predict DNA’s regulatory role and 3D structure

Natural Genetics (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41588-022-01102-2″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Disease regulatory mutations are predicted to disrupt promoter, CTCF, and tissue-specific enhancer sequence classes. Sequence class level mutational effects of pathogenic noncoding HGMD mutations were plotted. A polar coordinate system was used, with the radial coordinate indicating the effects of the series classes. Each dot represents a mutation and mutations within the circle are predicted to have positive effects (increased sequence class activity); mutations outside the circle are expected to have negative effects (reduced sequence class activity). The point size indicates the absolute value of the effect. Mutations were assigned to sequence classes based on their sequences and predicted effects. Within each sequence class, mutations were arranged by chromosomal coordinates. The associated disease and gene name were annotated for each mutation and only the strongest mutation was annotated if there were multiple mutations associated with the same disease, gene, and sequence class. Credit: Natural Genetics (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41588-022-01102-2



Newly developed artificial intelligence (AI) programs have accurately predicted the role of the regulatory elements and the three-dimensional (3D) structure of DNA based solely on the raw sequence, according to two recent studies in Natural Genetics. These tools could eventually shed new light on how genetic mutations lead to disease and lead to new understanding of how genetic sequence affects the spatial organization and function of chromosomal DNA in the nucleus, said study author Jian Zhou, Ph.D. , assistant professor in the Lyda Hill Department of Bioinformatics at UTSW.

“Together, these two programs provide a more complete picture of how changes in DNA sequence, even in noncoding regions, can have dramatic effects on spatial organization and function,” said Dr. Zhou, a member of the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive. Cancer Center, a Lupe Murchison Foundation Scholar in Medical Research, and a Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) Scholar.

Only about 1% of human DNA encodes instructions for making proteins. Research over the decades has shown that much of the remaining noncoding genetic material contains regulatory elements — such as promoters, enhancers, mufflers and insulators — that determine how the coding DNA is expressed. How sequence controls the functions of most of these regulatory elements is not well understood, explained Dr. Zhou out.

To better understand these regulatory components, he and colleagues at Princeton University and the Flatiron Institute developed a deep learning model they called Sei that precisely sorts these fragments of noncoding DNA into 40 “sequence classes” or lanes, for example as an enhancer for stem cell or brain cell gene activity. These 40 sequence classes, developed using nearly 22,000 data sets from previous genome regulation studies, cover more than 97% of the human genome. In addition, Sei can score each sequence based on the predicted activity in each of the 40 sequence classes and predict how mutations affect such activities.

Predicted 3D structure for a segment of human genomic DNA. Credit: UT Southwestern Medical Center



By applying Sei to human genetic data, the researchers were able to characterize the regulatory architecture of 47 traits and diseases registered in the UK Biobank database and explain how mutations in regulatory elements cause specific pathologies. Such capabilities could help to gain a more systematic understanding of how changes in genomic sequence relate to diseases and other traits. The findings were published this month.

In May, Dr. Zhou is developing another tool, called Orca, that predicts the 3D architecture of DNA in chromosomes based on their order. Using existing data sets of DNA sequences and structural data derived from previous studies that revealed the folds, twists and turns of the molecule, Dr. Zhou used the model to make connections and evaluated the model’s ability to predict structure at different length scales.

The findings showed that Orca predicted both small and large DNA structures based on their sequences with high accuracy, including for sequences carrying mutations linked to various health conditions, including a form of leukemia and limb malformations. Orca also enabled the researchers to generate new hypotheses about how the DNA sequence controls local and large-scale 3D structure.

dr. Zhou said he and his colleagues plan to use Sei and Orca, both of which are publicly available on web servers and as open source code, to further investigate the role of genetic mutations in causing the molecular and physical manifestations of disease. that could eventually lead to new ways to treat these conditions.

A study reveals the ‘grammar’ behind human gene regulation

More information:

Kathleen M. Chen et al, A sequence-based global map of regulatory activity for deciphering human genetics, Natural Genetics (2022). Kathleen M. Chen et al, A sequence-based global map of regulatory activity for deciphering human genetics,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41588-022-01102-2 Jian Zhou, Sequence-based modeling of three-dimensional genome architecture from kilobase to chromosome scale, Natural Genetics (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41588-022-01065-4

Provided by UT Southwestern Medical Center





