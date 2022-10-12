Artificial Intelligence reveals what the Kardashians would REALLY look like without cosmetic work

Artificial intelligence has predicted what the Kardashian-Jenner family would look like when they age naturally.

The famous family, known for their love of cosmetic enhancements, looks very different in a digitally altered video that recently went viral on TikTok.

Created by popular Aussie streamers Vandahood Live, the clip speculates what Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian might look like today without cosmetic intervention.

In the video, footage from a recent interview with the family plays alongside manipulated versions of the same clip.

One of the most obvious differences between the original and modified versions is Kylie’s lips and Khloe’s nose.

Kyle has previously admitted to getting lip fillers to fill in her pout, while Khloe recently confirmed she’s had a nose job.

“We used three different AI software and two different standard graphics software and took a full week to get it done,” Keith from Vandahood told Live. PetaPixel of the video.

“We had to take a different approach for each family member, because everyone has gone through different changes over the years.”

The streams used AI programs like Deep Face Lab, FaceApp, and Ebsynth to create chilling versions of celebrity faces.

They also used programs such as DaVinci Resolve and Adobe After Effects to adjust specific details, such as skin tones and facial proportions.

“In the comment section of the TikTok video, all these debates have been about the influence of the Kardashians and people who oppose or defend them. But for us it wasn’t that deep, it was all just for entertainment purposes,” Keith added.

