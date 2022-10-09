Arthur set for months out with injury amid reports Liverpool want to terminate loan
Arthur Melo has been sidelined for three to four months after suffering another injury.
The midfielder arrived at Liverpool on loan for a season from Juventus in the summer to complement the club’s central midfield options.
However, things haven’t exactly gone according to plan for the midfielder named in Klopp’s injury update on Friday.
Speaking at his press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash with Arsenal on Sunday, Klopp said: “Curtis Jones was in training yesterday, looked good but that’s not his first session, he’s probably the closest.
“Nearby [Keita] and Ox [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] are still a bit gone and we have a new injury – Arthur.”
He added: “He got injured in the last session for Rangers, it’s a normal situation, a muscle. [Andy] Robertson is also running and seems close, but Curtis is closest to returning.”
The Athletic report that he will need surgery and will be out for about three to four months.
Arthur’s injury issues have been a real source of frustration this season.
The 26-year-old, who arrived at the club in late August to help bolster their ailing midfield, has been limited to just 13 minutes of first-team action in their 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League.
His lack of action led to: reports in Italy that Klopp has seen enough.
Liverpool have option to buy Arthur at the end of his lease for £32.8m [€37.5m]but it is claimed that the club has already decided that this will not happen.
Italy’s Tuttomercatoweb is even claiming that Liverpool want to ‘end’ its lease with Juventus, now that Thiago Alcantara is fit again.
However, it remains to be seen if Arthur can play a part for Liverpool for the rest of the season, but there is no doubt that the new blow of the injury will be bad news for the Reds as Klopp still struggles with options in midfield .
