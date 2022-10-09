Arthur set for months out with injury amid reports Liverpool want to terminate loan

Arthur Melo has been sidelined for three to four months after suffering another injury.

The midfielder arrived at Liverpool on loan for a season from Juventus in the summer to complement the club’s central midfield options.

Getty Arthur has been through a very frustrating time since arriving in Liverpool

Getty The midfielder is restricted to under-21 action, except for one appearance against Napoli

However, things haven’t exactly gone according to plan for the midfielder named in Klopp’s injury update on Friday.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash with Arsenal on Sunday, Klopp said: “Curtis Jones was in training yesterday, looked good but that’s not his first session, he’s probably the closest.

“Nearby [Keita] and Ox [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] are still a bit gone and we have a new injury – Arthur.”

He added: “He got injured in the last session for Rangers, it’s a normal situation, a muscle. [Andy] Robertson is also running and seems close, but Curtis is closest to returning.”

The Athletic report that he will need surgery and will be out for about three to four months.

Arthur’s injury issues have been a real source of frustration this season.

The 26-year-old, who arrived at the club in late August to help bolster their ailing midfield, has been limited to just 13 minutes of first-team action in their 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League.

empathize Newcastle pokes fun at talkSPORT’s Jordan as takeover banner recalls famous quote

TRIBUTE Conte and Kane emotional as Spurs beat Brighton and pay tribute to coach Ventrone

PROVEN Almiron and Grealish stats compared since Man City man joked about Newcastle striker

LIVE Chelsea 3-0 Wolves LIVE RESPONSE: Blues win easily thanks to Masterclass Mount

PRESSURE Fans turn on Brendan Rodgers as Leicester suffer another defeat at Bournemouth

Empire Haaland not highest paid Premier League star as Forbes list revealed with new leader







Getty Klopp is reportedly unimpressed with Arthur and has already decided not to make the move permanent

His lack of action led to: reports in Italy that Klopp has seen enough.

Liverpool have option to buy Arthur at the end of his lease for £32.8m [€37.5m]but it is claimed that the club has already decided that this will not happen.

Italy’s Tuttomercatoweb is even claiming that Liverpool want to ‘end’ its lease with Juventus, now that Thiago Alcantara is fit again.

However, it remains to be seen if Arthur can play a part for Liverpool for the rest of the season, but there is no doubt that the new blow of the injury will be bad news for the Reds as Klopp still struggles with options in midfield .