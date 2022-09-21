Arthur Melo plays for Reds Under 21 side before being replaced by Jay Spearing

Liverpool’s Arthur Melo continued to build his fitness as he looks to make his mark in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad, with a run in the Under 21’s 1-0 Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Rochdale.

The Brazilian moved to Anfield in the final hours of deadline day, signing on a season-long loan from Juventus to help ease the injury crisis in midfield.

However, after being frozen out in Turin, the 26-year-old suffered an inconsistent pre-season in which his fitness has suffered, and has managed just one first-team appearance since joining Liverpool.

Last weekend Melo played 90 minutes in the Under-21s’ 2-1 win over Leicester and he continued his journey to full fitness on Tuesday night as the youngsters lost to the League Two side.

The former Barcelona man lasted 60 minutes at the Crown Oil Arena before being replaced by another senior pro, and no stranger to Liverpool, former midfielder Jay Spearing.

Spearing, who played 55 times for the Reds after coming through the academy, is back at his boyhood club in a player/coaching role.

Primarily to gain coaching experience, the 33-year-old is still eligible as a player, but many are still getting used to seeing him back on his old stomping grounds.

The switch raised eyebrows across social media, but the move back to Anfield was one Spearing couldn’t resist.

“The first couple of weeks for me was about breaking down walls with the boys and talking to the boys to let me be on their side and trust me,” Spearing said of his dueling role.

‘Once those barriers were broken, football came easily and I started to form relationships on and off the pitch with the boys.

We are now working on individual things and helping them to improve. It has been an absolute honor to don the crest and wear the red kit again. It just feels like home and there isn’t a bad word I could say about it.’