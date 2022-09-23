Arthur Melo ‘hires his own personal fitness team’ at Liverpool

Liverpool’s summer arrival Arthur Melo has reportedly hired his own fitness team to ensure a quick start under Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazilian and Juventus midfielder, who is on loan at Anfield until next summer after his deadline day arrival, came on as a substitute in the Reds’ 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League earlier this month.

Despite handing Arthur his debut fairly quickly – less than a week after completing his move to Merseyside – Jurgen Klopp decided not to use the playmaker against Ajax the following week.

The 26-year-old suffered a handful of hamstring and ankle injuries at Juventus after arriving from Barcelona as a highly-rated youngster in 2020.

After hearing that his new manager plans to ‘be careful’ before using him too often, Arthur has reportedly hired his own personal fitness team to get him up to speed quickly after missing most of Liverpool’s pre-season .

“Arthur now just needs football – and training, especially, that’s how it is,” the Reds manager said earlier this month.

‘He is doing well, he really gives everything in training, we also have to be careful with him and then we will see if we can use him.’

According to The timesnutritionist Joana Pessoa Dell’Oro, physio Adrian Martinez Castro and fitness trainer Daniel Esteban Labarca Encina have joined Arthur at Anfield to aid his development.

With Liverpool’s last two Premier League games postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the Brazilian was forced to think outside the box to find much-needed playing time.

Arthur asked Liverpool under-21 coach Barry Lewtas if he could be part of their youth team during the international break and subsequently played against Leicester in Premier League 2 and Rochdale in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Lewtas told Liverpool Echo: ‘Arthur has been in the international break to play matches and build up his fitness.

‘It’s off his own back so it shows his level of professionalism. He has also been great with the boys. He has been first class.’