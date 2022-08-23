Arthur Collins’ fiancée gets ANOTHER tattoo of his name after Ferne McCann’s convict ex proposed

Arthur Collins, Ferne McCann’s ex, is reportedly set to marry his glamor model fiancée at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes by the end of the year.

And on Tuesday, the convict’s fiancée, Annie Jane, revealed that she had his name and their “spiritual numbers” tattooed on the side of her left hand, a month after he asked the question during a prison visit.

Former girl Annie, 33 – whose name is already tattooed on her stomach – revealed her new ink on her Instagram Stories, explaining that she designed the tattoo while Arthur, 29, was having a spiritual reading.

The heavily tattooed beauty shared a photo of her new ink, writing, “New addition.”

Next to a scribble that read ‘Arthur’, the former model had the numbers 333, which – for spiritual believers – would indicate that there is a guardian angel standing next to you.

Annie explained, “So everyone knows I love to scribble, and recently when arf got his lecture I was scribbling and I wrote his name so beautifully he just had to keep going because it was a great lecture. I also got our angel numbers too.’

Annie, who hosted an adult show on Babestation for 11 years, confirmed her and Arthur’s engagement on Instagram last month, telling friends and family ‘I said yes’ while sharing a tattoo of Arthur’s name inked on her stomach. .

A source close to Annie told MailOnline last month: “Arthur and Annie met through mutual friends before his prison sentence.

They plan to marry later this year while he is still behind bars after dating for the past six months.

“Annie knows about Arthur’s past, but is willing to commit to him and even get a tattoo of his name to prove her love.

Arthur is currently serving a 20-year sentence after being found guilty of carrying out a brutal acid attack in 2017.

Last month, MailOnline revealed that Arthur had found love with an Essex mother and the couple were engaged after six months of dating.

It has since been claimed that Arthur and his partner Annie Jane are looking to tie the knot this year at Category ‘A’ HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, with a friend who told The sun: ‘Their wedding is at the end of the year.’

It is believed that Annie already called Arthur her “husband” after he allegedly proposed while she was visiting him in prison.

A Justice Department spokesperson told MailOnline: “We have not received a marriage application.”

MailOnline also reached out to Ferne’s representatives for comment at the time.

‘They have a lot in common; Annie also has a young daughter and believes the couple connect on a spiritual level.

“They fell in love after writing and talking to each other during prison visits and Annie believes Arthur truly regrets everything that happened.

“Annie has done a lot for Arthur’s rehabilitation, she feels that they are soul mates, and together they look forward to the future and one day to have a family life of their own.”

Arthur, who shares four daughters Sunday with former TOWIE star Ferne, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars after he was found guilty of hurling a corrosive substance over a crowd on the dance floor of nightclub Mangle E8 at what Jude Noel Lucas said was a ‘horrible act’.

Sixteen people suffered chemical burns and three people were temporarily blinded.

In court, Judge Noel described it as a “deliberate and calculated attack” during Arthur’s sentencing in December 2017.

Mother-of-one Annie, who runs her own food business, is a former model who runs an OnlyFans page.

Her bio on OnlyFans reads: ‘I’m Annie, you may recognize me from Babestation channels, which I hosted for 11 years.

“I’ve been in men’s magazines and newspapers and was also lucky enough to have my own calendar.

‘I like going to the gym and reading books. I am a vegetarian and have a huge passion for cooking.

“I always take pictures and would love to shame them with all of you on the brand new OnlyFans account.”

In January, it was reported that Arthur was dating former Take Me Out contestant Gemma Elliott.

Sources told The Sun that the pair were “officially a couple” after Gemma shared photos of herself posing in red pajamas with the embossed name “Arthur” tagged in his Instagram profile.

Arthur’s engagement in July came a week after his ex Ferne, 31, announced she’s getting married to her six-month-old boyfriend Lorri Haines, after he asked the question in France.

The ITVBe star shared a photo of the couple kissing while showing off her engagement ring alongside the caption: ‘So happy ever afters do exist. I can’t wait to be with you forever, honey.’

Ferne, whose camera crew captured the romantic moment for her TV show First Time Mum, wrote on Instagram: “It feels so surreal to call Lorri my fiancé.

“I can’t wait to relive this moment when I laughed so hard and cried at the same time. Thank you, Lorri, for making me so blissful.’

In February, Ferne’s fiancée Lorri was filmed appearing to be snorting a white powder.

He danced topless to music while holding two small, clear bags.

Lorri claimed he didn’t do drugs and was “joking about it.”

The clip came a month after Ferne went public with Lorri, a Dubai-based broker.