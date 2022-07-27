Arteta gives speech to his Arsenal players after three PL losses in new teaser for Amazon series

A new trailer for Arsenal’s Everything or nothing Amazon Prime documentary has revealed Mikel Arteta gave his players an inspiring speech thanking them for his “best week in football” ahead of a potentially important game last season.

It came after the Gunners’ difficult start to last season, in which they lost their first three Premier League games against Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City.

After the manager’s speech, in which he was also candid about a heart condition he suffered as a child and described the club as ‘a different family’, Arsenal won three games in a row and went unbeaten for eight games.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal went unbeaten for eight games after starting the season with three defeats

“High performance teams all have something in common: they get results,” Arteta told his team, comparing sports teams to the medical team that kept him alive as a child.

“They do it for one reason only: because they love what they do. That is their drive, that is their goal.’

He went on to reveal how Arsenal’s poor form had affected him personally. He said: ‘After Man City I had fear, I had insecurity, I had the media killing me.

Arteta opens up to his players about how they helped him ‘find his purpose’

‘Suddenly I have all the positives. I have a great family. I have a wife, three children. And another: the club.

‘[I have] You. This week I found the purpose or why I want to be a coach, why I’m in the industry, why I need to be with these people.

“So for these guys, all I have to say is thank you so much to all of you. You turned a difficult moment into the best week of my football career.’

He closes the speech with one last hopeful message: “Believe in yourself, I do. You are really good.

“The last thing I want to do as a coach is blame you in difficult moments. my responsibility, [is to] take the s***. Let’s go.’

Arsenal recovered well from their disastrous start to the season but dropped out at the end to finish in fifth place.

While most fans seemed to enjoy seeing Arteta motivating their side, a famous Gooner took a different stance.

‘What the hell have I been looking at? So weird.’ Piers Morgan tweeted in response to the video.

His opinion, however, seemed unpopular in the replies, with one saying, “You saw a top manager motivating his team and taking Piers responsibility.”

The first three episodes of the fly-on-the-wall documentary will be released on August 4. The next three will be released the following week, while the last two will be released on August 18.

It coincides with the start of Arsenal’s new Premier League campaign, which kicks off against Crystal Palace on Friday, August 5.