Artemis I gets a ‘go’ for Saturday’s launch as 400,000 spectators are set to flood the Florida coast

More than 400,000 people were able to see history in the making when NASA announced that Artemis I is “going” for launch on Saturday, marking the agency’s second attempt after scrubbing the first Monday.

NASA proudly shared in a pre-launch briefing on Friday that final preparations for the core state and engine have been completed and that weather conditions look 60 percent favorable for the launch window, which opens at 2:17 p.m. ET and then 80 percent before it opens two hours. closes later.

Monday saw a last-minute scrub due to a reading from a “bad” sensor that disappointed the 200,000 spectators around the Kennedy Space Center waiting in the area before dawn to watch the launch.

Artemis mission manager Mike Sarafin said in a statement, “There’s no guarantee we’ll leave on Saturday, but we’re going to try.”

The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion capsule sit on Launchpad 39B at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center awaiting their second chance at maiden flight

If the mission continues on Saturday, the Orion capsule attached atop the rocket will spend 37 days in space, orbiting the moon from about 60 miles away.

If the mission continues on Saturday, the Orion capsule attached atop the rocket will spend 37 days in space, orbiting the moon from about 60 miles away.

Live coverage of the epic Artemis I launch begins at 5:45 a.m., which will begin with checks and procedures as the countdown continues.

Teams will modify the procedures to cool the engines, also known as the kick-start bleed test, about 30 to 45 minutes earlier in the countdown during the liquid hydrogen rapid fill phase for the core phase.

About 400,000 people are expected to watch the launch from the coast of Florida, which is 200,000 more than what was there on Monday (pictured)

This gives extra time to cool the engines to the correct temperatures for launch.

The team is concerned about Engine 3, though the problem stemmed from a misreading, and another is a crack in the foam of the core stage’s intertank that was spotted during Monday’s event.

This deformity could fall apart and hit part of the solid rocket booster, but Sarafin assured the public that he and his team believe the chances of that happening are very slim.

It’s “a marginal increase in risk,” Sarafin said, but “clearly we’re ready to fly.”

“We had a plan for the August 29 launch attempt. It used the sensors to confirm proper thermal conditioning of the motors. We had trained that plan and then we ran into other problems,” he continued.

“As for the normal tank operation, we were not on schedule and the team did a fantastic job in getting a dangerous situation under control. One of the worst things you can do when you’re in a dangerous state is just go further off the script.”

The Orion capsule (pictured is the inside) will detach as it floats through space. This mission is to ensure the safety of the technology before people can launch in

The plan on Saturday is to ignore the bad sensor readings and continue with the mission.

SLS chief engineer John Blevins said Thursday evening that the automated launch sequencer on the rocket monitors temperature, pressure and other parameters.

And because the faulty sensor isn’t part of the sequencer, it’s not considered a flight instrument, Blevins explains.

If all goes according to plan after launch, another flight is expected to follow in 2024 — this time with astronauts on board — before human boots grace the lunar surface again a year later as part of NASA’s ambitious $93 billion Artemis program. .

It’s been half a century since people last walked on the moon in December 1972 – more than half of the world’s population has never experienced a moon landing.

If for any reason NASA misses the launch window on Saturday, the last backup date is September 5.

The Orion capsule has been unscrewed, but I’m injecting three test dummies designed to test how humans will fare in the rocket, in space, and during the Pacific landing in October.

The journey will take about a week, and Orion will get as close as 60 miles to the lunar surface before firing its thrusters to orbit up to 40,000 miles away.

This will break the Apollo 13 record for the farthest distance a spacecraft designed for humans has traveled from Earth.

And the capsule’s return journey to Earth lasts from day 35 to 42 of the mission, before landing on day 43.

Artemis I is designed to show that the SLS rocket and Orion capsule are ready to carry astronauts for Artemis II, and ultimately for the Artemis III mission to return humans to the moon.