Dancing with the Stars’ Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella’s restraining orders against each other have been dismissed and their divorce has been finalized.

According to court documents obtained by DailyMail.com, a stipulation and order dismissing the temporary restraining orders was filed in Napa County Court on Nov. 19.

Before their two-day hearing, which began on December 5, the separated couple, who share a four-year-old son named Matteo, attended a mediation on November 8, which resulted in “commemorating a comprehensive settlement of all issues in this Dissolution of Matrimonial Action.’

Temporary restraining orders by both parties issued on September 30 (for Nikki) and October 3 (for Artem) are “immediately terminated and will no longer have force or effect,” according to the documents.

Additionally, the two-day hearing was canceled from the calendar.

The custody orders issued on October 15 remain in full force and effect.

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella’s restraining orders against each other have been dismissed, according to court documents obtained by DailyMail.com

The stipulation and order were signed by Artem on November 14 and by Nikki on November 15.

Additionally, DailyMail.com obtained court documents from three deputies who were summoned to appear in court earlier this month: Deputy Michael Moore, Deputy Gregory Landry and Deputy Ronnie Galindo of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

However, since the Dec. 5 hearing was removed from the calendar, the officers are no longer needed in court.

In Garcia, 40,’s restraining order against Chigvintsev, she claimed he was kicked off season 33 of Dancing with the Stars a week before his arrest and began working a construction job that she said he felt that “was beneath him.”

However, in the documents presented by Chigvintsev he states that this is not the case and that he likes working in construction.

Chigvintsev was arrested on August 29 in Yountville, California, in connection with domestic violence, but Napa County prosecutors ultimately decided not to file criminal charges in the case.

Garcia later filed for divorce and unsuccessfully sought sole custody of their four-year-old son Matteo, and the couple was granted temporary restraining orders against each other.

In legal documents obtained by DailyMail.com and filed Oct. 31 in Napa Superior Court, DWTS professional Chigvintsev, who was fired from the show’s final season, says the trauma of the arrest and false accusations led him to lose substantial income.

Prior to their two-day hearing, which began on December 6, the separated couple attended mediation on November 8, which resulted in “commemorating a comprehensive settlement of all issues in this Dissolution of Marriage action” (view in 2017)

The documents say: ‘It is not true that she could not find another job as a dancer. I usually start working in November and it lasts 20 weekends. After the mugshot and arrest based on his false accusations, I was removed from the website’s teacher list, resulting in a loss of over $100k in income.’

“I also lost income from social media promotion, which she continues to benefit from, as I was more concerned about her career when she lied to the police than mine.”

At the time, he was seeking to have Nikki pay his out-of-pocket expenses because the TRO was granted without sufficient supporting data. He asks her to pay the rent because “they kicked me out of the house.” The dancer also wants Nikki to pay some or all of his attorney’s fees and costs.

Chigvintsev claims in the documents that Garcia has “anger issues” and says, “She’s the one with the bad temper.” I try to stay quiet and avoid it. She screams, and on 08/29/24 she was screaming, chasing me and she was the one who attacked me.’

“It’s also a lie that I was getting angrier and angrier, I yelled at him and yelled at him.”

“I was not violent towards her and I did not grab her or yell at her violently.”

In Garcia, 40,’s restraining order against Chigvintsev, she claimed that he was kicked off season 33 of Dancing with the Stars a week before his arrest and that he began working a construction job that she said I felt like I was “beneath him.”

The former couple share a son, Matteo, four years old.

He claims the couple had an argument when he was due to have surgery, but she had to go to New York.

He states: “We had an argument, but she doesn’t describe it that way.” Months before my surgery we agreed that she would be there with Matteo. I was supposed to fly out for surgery on 05/19/24, she forgot and booked herself to work in New York.

‘Then he told me that his job was more important than my medical procedure, so he ended up leaving. Our son stayed with the babysitter. I canceled my ticket and stayed. Then she started texting me about different flights I could take, so I ended up going because she insisted I go. I have texts that prove it.’

In response to the request for a domestic violence restraining order, he stated: ‘She abused me, not the other way around. He threw shoes at me, followed me and tried to make his way to the bedroom.

Chigvintsev was arrested on August 29 in Yountville, California, in connection with domestic violence, but Napa County prosecutors ultimately decided not to file criminal charges in the case (seen in his mugshot).

Garcia subsequently filed for divorce and unsuccessfully sought sole custody of their four-year-old son Matteo, and the couple were granted temporary restraining orders against each other; seen in 2019

‘I can’t trust her anymore. Not only did he lie to the police so that his career would remain intact, ruining mine, but he used court procedure to keep our son away from me for almost a month, not letting me see him until this Court issued its 50/50 orders. on 10/15/2024, which I am very grateful for,’ he wrote. ”Almost a month without Matteo was miserable for me, and I’m sure for him too, and selfish with my wife.’

In September, Chigvintsev said People that he was “incredibly relieved and grateful that the domestic violence charges against him have been dropped.”

‘This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am grateful that the truth has prevailed. My focus has always been and always will be our son Matteo.’

The ballroom dancing expert said he considers fatherhood ‘the greatest blessing’ and is focused on taking care of his son moving forward.

“My main concern has always been him,” Chigvintsev said. “I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support and care he needs as we move forward.”

She told the publication that she was “hopeful that securing an equal custody agreement will help us move forward” in life.

Artem met Nikki on DWTS; They competed together on the show in 2017 and married in 2022; the couple photographed together in 2017

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to my family, friends and legal team for supporting me during this difficult time,” Chigvintsev said. ‘Your support has been invaluable and I am grateful to everyone who believed in me and saw the truth for what it was.

“I’m looking forward to moving on from this chapter and focusing on what really matters: continuing to be the best dad I can be.”

On October 16, the judge ruled that the couple will share custody of their son Matteo, TMZ reported citing court documents, more than a month after Garcia filed for divorce.

García had asked the court for sole custody of his son; asked the court to appoint a supervisor for Matteo’s visits to the native of Izhevsk, Russia; and asked that Chigvintsev be ordered to attend anger management courses; All requests were denied by the court, according to the outlet.

The court ordered both Chigvintsev and Garcia to enroll in parenting classes to help them remain cordial while raising their children after their separation.