Art Gallery of NSW adds an Acknowledgement of Country just to enter its website

Coles was criticized for using Acknowledgment of Country on receipts

One of Australia’s most prestigious art galleries now requires visitors to click through an Acknowledgment of Country to get to the website.

The Art Gallery of New South Wales website asks users to read the message before clicking continue before actually accessing the site.

“We recognize the Gadigal of the Eora Nation, the traditional trustees of the land on which the Art Gallery of New South Wales stands,” the statement reads.

The Art Gallery of NSW site states that the institution “has long collected, displayed and interpreted Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art and is committed to recognizing it as Australia’s most important cultural tradition and celebrating the essential place it occupies.” in the shared history and identity of this country’.

“We respect the continuing rights that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities have to their culture and recognize that cultural authority over art does not diminish because a work has entered an institutional collection. The Gallery is constantly committed to best practices in dealing with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples,” the statement reads.

Radio host Ben Fordham lashed out at the overuse of the Acknowledgement Of Country on his 2GB show, claiming the message was “forced”.

‘Once upon a time – it was something special. Now it’s so symbolic that people are dropping out,” Fordham said on Thursday.

‘You do not have physical access to the [Art Gallery of NSW] website – unless you click “Continue” on that message.

“They don’t give you the option. No wonder it’s starting to feel forced. Don’t get me wrong, we recognize the traditional custodians of the land, but are you telling me this should now happen every time someone opens a website? Talk about lowering the meaning of the gesture.’

Fordham also denounced Coles and Qantas’ use of the Acknowledgment of Country, labeling it “tasteless.”

‘Qantas plays an Acknowledgment of Country for their flights and how is this for tacky? Coles prints a country confirmation on his receipts,’ said the radio host.

“No wonder some indigenous representatives say it should slow down.

“They say it’s unnecessary and condescending. Indigenous Elder Ian Hunter has told News Corp that recognition of the land should not be taken lightly. It should only be used where necessary, such as a citizenship ceremony. I’m getting tired of it. It’s too far.’

Coles has been printing Recognition of the country on his receipts for some time.

Printed at the bottom of the receipt, the statement reads: ‘Coles Group recognizes the country’s traditional custodians across Australia. We recognize their strength and pay our respects to Elders past, present and emerging.”

“Coles Group extends that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and recognizes their rich cultures and advisory connection to land and water,” it added.