Arsonist sets himself alight and leaves trail of flames as he runs away after trying to torch a home

Dramatic footage shows an arsonist attempting to set fire to a young family’s house, then leaving a trail of flames in the street after setting himself on fire.

Police shared the shocking footage online after the 11:11 p.m. attack on Sunday evening in Gloucester along Bristol Road.

The video shows the attacker pouring gasoline through a letterbox and then setting it on fire before fleeing the crime scene.

But as the man runs away, the flames seem to catch him and he begins to shake his hand and the tank of fuel as he disappears from view.

A young family and a child were in the intended home, but luckily no one was injured and the fire was quickly extinguished by the homeowners.

CCTV footage captured the moment an arsonist tried to set a house on fire, leaving a trail of flames in Gloucester

The man, who police are currently looking for, was seen running down Bristol Road on Sunday night, setting himself on fire

A trail of fire has been left on the road, luckily no one was injured in the incident

Police are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life and are still trying to identify the man in the video.

“Gas has been thrown through the letterbox at the home of a young family with a child and set on fire,” a police spokesman said.

“The footage then shows the suspect running away along Alma Terrace.

No one was injured and the fire was quickly extinguished by the homeowner.

“The incident is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and officers investigating the incident have released the footage in the hopes that someone can identify the person responsible.

“If you think you know the person in the images, or have information that could help the police investigation, officers are asking you to come forward.”

If you have information about the incident or if you recognize the man in the video, you can call 101.