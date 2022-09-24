Arsonist who blew up his ex-girlfriend’s garden shed while she was home with her children is jailed

<!–

An arsonist who blew up his ex-girlfriend’s garden shed while she was home with her children has been sentenced to three years and two months in prison.

Tyrone Ludlow, 35, was caught on doorbell CCTV footage as he walked with a jerry can to his victim’s home in Gravesend, north-west Kent, on Saturday evening, April 16.

His ex-girlfriend was at home with her three children when she heard a loud explosion that reportedly shook the building.

Moments later, she saw flames coming from her gazebo that firefighters from the Kent Fire and Rescue Service came to extinguish.

Ludlow was arrested later that evening and subsequently charged in connection with the crime.

His relationship with her had ended after an argument that broke out at the woman’s home on Wednesday, January 19.

On the evening of Saturday, April 16, Tyrone Ludlow (left) was caught on doorbell CCTV footage (right) walking to his victim’s home in Gravesend, north-west Kent, with a petrol can

According to Kent Police, Ludlow threw a cell phone that narrowly missed her head, causing damage to a wall.

He then smashed a television and tore a kitchen cabinet door off its hinges, yelling swear words in her face.

The victim was given a non-molesting warrant against Ludlow after the incident, which he violated twice in April by texting her.

Ludlow, of Greenhithe, was convicted yesterday by the Woolwich Crown Court after pleading guilty to arson.

He also confessed to allegations of assault, criminal damage and violation of a non-molecular warrant regarding the same victim.

Investigating Officer Detective Brian Mitchell said: ‘Tyrone Ludlow is a dangerous person who paid little attention to the safety of his victim, her three children or anyone else living nearby when he recklessly set off an explosion in her home.

“Delinquents like him who lack self-control and endanger others can have no complaints if they are sent to prison and their freedom taken away.

“I hope Ludlow’s victim can take some comfort in the fact that he’s now behind bars where he can do no more harm to her or other women.”