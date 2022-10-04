Arshdeep out with back issue as India bowl; Pretorius in for South Africa

India won the toss and chose to bowl vs South Africa

India won the toss and chose to bowl on a small Holkar Stadium pitch, in the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore. Captain Rohit Sharma did not expect the field to “change much”, and announced three changes from the side that won the second game on Sunday.

The speedy left-armed Arshdeep Singh is missing “some back problems” and Rohit says it was just “precautionary” and “not serious”, while Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been given a short break to go home. In their place, India brought in middle-class batter Shreyas Iyer and pace bowlers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

It is likely that Rishabh Pant will open with Rohit. Pant failed to bat in the last three T20Is he was a part of, having last struck in the middle in the Asia Cup game against Afghanistan on September 8.

South Africa, meanwhile, is aiming for a consolation win ahead of the T20 World Cup, which starts in two weeks. The visitors replaced the well-rested fast bowler Anrich Nortje with all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius.

The longest boundary of either side of the pitch is just 69 metres, and another high scoring game is expected after the two teams racked up a combined 458 runs in the second T20I in Guwahati.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Rishabh Pant (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Dinesh Karthik, 6 Axar Patel, 7 Ravichandran Ashwin, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj