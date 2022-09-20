Arsenio Hall’s Los Angeles home is burglarized TWICE in recent weeks

Arsenio Hall got a scary break-in at his Los Angeles home on Saturday while he was still in the house.

But Los Angeles police sources revealed that the 66-year-old comedian’s home had been broken into earlier in August. TMZ.

Twice: Arsenio Hall, 66, had his home broken into in LA on Saturday, but LAPD sources revealed there was also a break-in in August, according to TMZ

The proximity of the break-ins has meant that detectives trying to determine the Coming To America actor may have been targeted by burglars.

The most recent attempt to enter the house was quite brutal and took place on Saturday morning around 11am

After hearing a loud noise, Hall ran downstairs and discovered broken glass from a sliding door.

It’s not clear if he spotted the attempted intruder, or if they fled before he arrived.

Failed: Burglars broke a sliding glass door around 11 a.m. Saturday, when Hall was in the house, but they fled and the police couldn't find them

But an earlier attempt in August seems to have been even more serious.

According to police sources, two people broke a window at the back of the house and apparently were able to get in.

Hall was home again, though the time of the break-in was noted.

The burglars eventually fled before taking anything, possibly because they realized the house was occupied at the time.

Eng: An earlier attempt in August seems to have been more serious. According to police sources, two people broke a window at the back of the house and gained entry

Police were called and responded to both burglaries, but they were unable to locate any of the suspects before fleeing the area.

Detectives are now searching through security camera footage taken from both Hall’s property and nearby cameras in the hope of identifying the burglars.

They are also investigating whether the suspects in the two burglaries may have been the same people who targeted the actor and the talk show host.