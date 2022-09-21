Arsene Wenger ‘wanted to HIT’ Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves after 8-2 loss to Man United

Arsene Wenger ‘wanted to hit’ Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves over his ‘brutal’ question asked in the wake of an 8-2 defeat to Manchester United in 2011.

The pressure was immense on Wenger after the humiliating defeat at Old Trafford and Shreeves, in his role as a sideline reporter for Sky Sports, undertook the post-match interview in the tunnel.

Narrating the episode in his new book, Cheers, Geoff! Stories from Touchlinehas been serialized by the SunShreeves has revealed how his hard-hitting question got under Wenger’s skin.

Geoff Shreeves has recalled how Arsene Wenger (pictured) ‘wanted to beat’ him back in 2011

Shreeves (pictured interviewing Wenger in 2016) has revealed how his ‘brutal’ question got under the then Arsenal manager’s skin after an 8-2 defeat to Manchester United

Shreeves has told all about his career with Sky Sports in his new book

“There was no room for soft soap questions – Wenger had to face an inquisition,” Shreeves said.

‘I asked if he wanted to resign and if he thought the board would support him. Brutal questions.

‘I could see the anger building in his eyes and afterwards Arsenal’s head of media, Mark Gonnella, said: “The boss has just told me he was going to hit you during the interview, he was so angry.”

‘Years later Arsene told me: “Geoff, I wanted to beat you that day, it’s true. But you weren’t the only one – there were many others.”

Shreeves has established a relationship with the biggest names in the game after carving out a career as Sky Sports’ Chief Touchline Reporter.

He joined the broadcaster in 1991 and has become the most recognizable voice and face in coverage and post-match interviews.

Shreeves describes the ‘visceral’ dislike and animosity between Wenger and Manchester United icon Sir Alex Ferguson, not just that day but as they dueled for football’s greatest honours.

Wenger years later told Shreeves he wanted to beat him after Arsenal’s humiliating day

Arsenal were depleted on the way to Old Trafford, but nevertheless it was a defeat that went down as the lowest point of Wenger’s Arsenal career.

For Manchester United, Wayne Rooney scored a hat-trick, Ashley Young scored two from long range, while Danny Welbeck, Nani and Ji-Sung Park also got on the scoresheet.

As well as describing how a furious Wenger ‘wanted to beat him’ at United, there are also stories of another side to the Frenchman, where he would come over for a glass of wine after a game at Wigan and unpack the day’s events.