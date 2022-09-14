Arsene Wenger claims Arsenal CAN battle it out for the Premier League title this season

The 72-year-old thinks they will benefit from a good summer transfer window

The Gunners top the Premier League after the first six games

Arsene Wenger is backing his former club Arsenal to take part in the Premier League title race this season, after a good summer transfer window.

The Gunners are currently at the top of the Premier League table, having won five of their first six league games, with their only defeat to Manchester United the last time.

Mikel Arteta’s side missed out on the top four and Champions League football last season but had to play in the Europa League this season, much to the club’s disappointment.

Arsenal currently top the Premier League table and compete in the Europa League

Boss Arteta and technical director Edu have worked tirelessly this summer to improve the squad this summer with the additions of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos, while seeing a number of fallen players depart.

The 72-year-old Frenchman, who was in charge of North London from 1996 to 2018, believes the squad will benefit greatly from a good summer transfer window.

“I’d say they’re moving in the right direction,” Wenger said at an event promoting former Arsenal vice chairman David Dein’s new book Calling the Shots.

Arsene Wenger backs his former club Arsenal to compete in the Premier League title race

“I honestly don’t think there is a weak position in the team. They are young, promising players and they have bought in well this year.

“There is not a completely dominating side this season and Arsenal have a chance with the potential that there is.

“We used to be in the top four and why not again? You can’t even rule out that they can fight for the title and hopefully they can.’

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since the ‘Invincibles’ season under Wenger in 2004.

Arsenal haven’t won the league title since 2004’s ‘Invincibles’ season under Wenger

Wenger left his managerial role at Arsenal in 2018, with Unai Emery replacing him. Arteta later took over at the end of 2019 when his compatriot Emery was sacked.

Arsenal will need to keep performing if they want to be in the title race this season, with Manchester City and Tottenham trailing but still unbeaten.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have had a slow start to the new season, but will be competing towards the end of the season.