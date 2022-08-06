Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira agrees personal terms with Galatasaray

Arsenal player Lucas Torreira has agreed personal terms to join Turkish giant Galatasaray.

The two clubs had already negotiated a £5.5 million fee, with Torreira arranging personal details with his upcoming new club at a meeting in Italy on Friday.

He will now undergo a medical check before being revealed as a Galatasaray player in the coming days.

The defensive midfielder was brought to Arsenal in 2019 by former Gunners boss Unai Emery, but was eliminated by current manager Mike Arteta.

Torreira was loaned out to Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina for the last two seasons of his Arsenal career and was unwanted by Arteta when he returned for pre-season preparation.

Arsenal have been one of the biggest players in the transfer markets and have been looking to secure an exit for Torreira as the club seeks to cut his current wage bill.

Torreira made 89 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions and helped the club win the FA Cup during Arteta’s first season in the Emirates dugout.

He will join a Galatasaray team that underperformed massively last season, finishing 13th in the Turkish Super Lig and 29 points behind champions Trabzonspor for missing out on Champions League football.

The Uruguayan will be Galatasaray’s eighth summer signing as the club struggles to recover from a scorching previous campaign.