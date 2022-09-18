Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus pays tribute to Vinicius Jr by dancing after his goal against Brentford

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus paid tribute to his Brazilian teammate Vinicius Jr. by copying the Real Madrid striker’s dance moves after scoring against Brentford on Sunday.

Vinicius Jr. was criticized earlier this week by Spanish football agent Pedro Bravo, who accused the 22-year-old of disrespecting Real Mallorca when he danced after scoring against them last weekend.

His comments sparked outrage as Bravo said Vinicius Jr should ‘stop playing the monkey’ during his outburst.

Vinicius Jr. was criticized by a football agent for dancing after scoring against Real Mallorca

“You (Vinicius Jr) have to respect the opponent,” Bravo said live on El Chiringuito.

‘If you want to dance, go to the sambadrome in Brazil.

‘In Spain you have to respect rivals and stop playing the monkey.’

He would later apologize for his remarks, insisting that he did not intend to be racist.

“I would like to clarify that the term ‘playing the monkey’, which I have misused to qualify Vinicius’ goal celebration dance, was done metaphorically (doing stupid things),’ he said.

‘As my intention was not to offend anyone, I sincerely apologize. I’m sorry!’

Gabriel Jesus scored against Brentford and then celebrated by dancing with Bukayo Saka

Saka appeared to enjoy Jesus’ celebration as he hailed Vinicius Jr.

A number of players have rallied around Vinicius Jr following Bravo’s comments, with Neymar urging the young winger to continue dancing if he wanted to.

Jesus also wrote on Twitter on Friday in support of his countryman ‘Danca, Vini!’ (Dance, Vini!)

He sent another message of support to Vinicius Jr. on Sunday after heading home Granit Xhaka’s cross to put Arsenal 2-0 up.

He ran behind the goal to celebrate Bukayo Saka and started dancing in front of the TV cameras, just like Vinicius Jr. did seven days earlier.

Vinicius Jr. will play in the Madrid derby on Sunday night and he could bring out his dance moves again if he gets on the scoresheet against Atletico Madrid.