Arsenal Women will play Champions League and at least three Super League games at Emirates

Arsenal will play the women’s Champions League games and at least three women’s Super League games next season at the Emirates Stadium.

Jonas Eidevall’s side have yet to get through a qualifying round to secure their place in the Champions League, but are expected to get a favorable draw after finishing just one point behind WSL champions Chelsea last season.

If they make it to the group stage, all three games will take place at the Emirates rather than at Meadow Park, the home of Boreham Wood.

Vivianne Miedema and her teammates also play Super League matches in N7

In addition to the European matches, the Emirates will also host Arsenal’s game against North London rivals Tottenham in the WSL on September 25, with the Gunners beating their neighbors 3-0 at the same venue last season.

Further WSL matches against Manchester United and Chelsea have also been rescheduled, with the matches being played on the weekends of November 19/20 and January 14/15 respectively.

“The North London derby is a fixture that belongs at the Emirates Stadium,” said Eidevall.

The Gunners manager Jonas Eidvall revealed he was very happy with the announcement

“We are pleased to confirm that the game will be played there again this season.

“The support we received from the fans in the Emirates last season has been incredible and we have seen during the European Championship how much demand there is to see the biggest matches in the best venues.

“I can’t wait to go out again for the Arsenal supporters.”